13 Beauty Hacks That You Need To Try Right Now! Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Our mothers love telling us some of their tips and tricks to treat various beauty issues and a good hack is something we all love, especially when it comes to beauty. Today, we face a lot of skin-related issues and thus we spend a lot for remedies. Well, we're here to save you from that hassle.

Instead of spending a fortune on those chemical-infused products that will damage your skin in the long run, why not try some home remedies and hacks that are easy to use, completely safe, effective and won't cost you a ton! And if you're someone who likes to use home remedies, you'll love these hacks too.

So, here we are with some amazing hacks that can work like a charm to handle many of your skin issues. These are easy to use and you'll be amazed at the results. So, without further ado, let's have a look at these hacks!

1. Dark Circles? Use Cucumber

Dark circles follow after those long and sleepless nights. And sometimes they become too obvious for you to ignore them. Cucumber can help you get rid of dark circles. You might have seen people putting slices of cucumber over their eyes. Well, that because it works like a charm.

Cucumber has excellent soothing properties and helps to reduce the puffiness under your eyes. [1] So, to get rid of dark circles, cut a chilled cucumber into small slices and put the slices over your eyes. Remove them after about 20 minutes.

2. Coconut Oil For A Smooth Shaving Experience

Coconut oil is an amazing remedy for many of our skin issues. And this amazing oil comes to your rescue while you shave as well. To avoid razor bumps, rashes or burns, apply a nice layer of coconut oil on your skin before you shave. It will help the razor to glide smoothly on your skin and thus giving you a smooth razor experience.

Moreover, if you've got razor burns, bumps or rashes, coconut oil can help with that too. Just massage some coconut oil on the affected area and leave it be. This will provide you great relief.

3. Got Yellow teeth? Use Banana Peel

Yellow teeth can make you feel embarrassed. Well, every problem has a solution and so does this one. Banana peel is an amazing hack to get rid of yellow teeth. Although, you need to be patient. This takes a few weeks to show results.

Take a banana peel and rub the inside of your peel on your teeth for a few seconds. Once your teeth are coated with the banana residue, stop rubbing the peel and wait for 10 minutes before using a toothbrush to scrub off the residue. You can brush your teeth later.

4. Baby Powder Helps With Greasy Hair

Greasy hair can be quite annoying, especially when you need to go somewhere and you don't have the time for a hair wash. So, what should you do at a time like that? Step out with those greasy locks? Well, we wouldn't let that happen.

Apply some baby powder on the greasy roots and give it some time. The baby powder will soak the excess oil from the scalp and you can enjoy the day without any worry.

5. Cold Spoon For Puffy Eyes

After a sleepless night you get up to take a look in the mirror and what do you see? Puffy and baggy eyes! Puffy eyes ruin your whole look and make you look tired. A cold spoon can help you with that.

Pop a spoon into the refrigerator for a few minutes. Now take out the cold spoon and keep it under your eyes until it turns warm. The cold metal will soothe and tighten the under eye area and reduce the puffiness under your eyes.

6. Use Tea To Get Rid Of Foot Odour

If you are someone who wears a pair of shoes or closed sandals on a regular basis, foot odour might be an issue you face. It can be embarrassing, even more so when you have no idea how to get rid of it.

Well, you can easily find a cure for this in your kitchen. Just brew a cup of black tea without sugar and soak your feet in it for a few minutes. Remove your feet, rinse them thoroughly and pat dry. This will help to get rid of that foot odour.

7. Want To Make Your Perfume Last Longer? Use Petroleum Jelly

Petroleum jelly or vaseline, as we commonly know it as, is a must-have thing to keep in your home. It can help you with many things, one of which is making your perfume last longer.

The first thing to know is that you always should spray the perfume on your pulse points to make it last longer. Your pulse points being, under your wrists and behind the ears. But before you wear the perfume, take some petroleum jelly on your fingertips and rub it on these places. This makes the perfume last all day long.

8. Use Parsley Cubes For Distressed Skin

Parsley ice cubes are a great way to provide some relief to the distressed skin. Add the crushed parsley to an empty ice tray. Fill in up with water and put it in the freezer to solidify.

Once, it solidifies, take out an ice cube and gently rub it all over your face. Parsley contains vitamin C that helps to soothe and heal the skin. [2] It also helps to tighten the skin, improve skin elasticity and reduces puffiness in the skin.

9. Castor Oil For Longer Eyelashes

Do you want long and beautiful eyelashes? Well, try castor oil. Castor oil is an amazing hack to grow those beautiful eyelashes. Regular application of castor oil can give you long and thick eyelashes.

Dip a cotton swab in the castor oil and use this to apply the oil on your eyelashes, before you go to sleep. Leave the oil to work its magic overnight and rinse it off in the morning. You will notice the change in your lashes over time.

10. Apply The Moisturiser As Soon As You Step Out Of Shower

Moisturising your skin is an important part of your skin care routine, one that you must never skip. However, many a time when tend to skip this step.

A great way to make sure that you never miss this step is to make it a part of your shower routine. Besides, the best time to apply a moisturiser on your skin is when you're fresh out of the shower. It helps to get the moisturiser absorbed into your skin in a better way and you get soft, supple and hydrated skin. Hence, it's a win-win situation.

11. Spray Some Perfume On Your Hair For That Added Fragrance

Okay, we know this might sound weird. But it is a hack you must try. Whether you want your hair to smell good or for the fragrance to last for a longer period of time, this trick works for both.

Just give a little spritz of perfume on your hair and you're done. However, you need to be careful not to spray too much or it might damage your hair. Also, don't spray it on your comb and run the comb through your hair. It will damage the roots of your hair.

12. Use Yogurt To Treat Sunburns

You love a good time under the sun, but sometimes it can lead to a lot of discomfort. Sunburns are no joke and they are very painful and difficult to manage. But, don't you worry. We have an amazing hack for you - yogurt.

You just need to apply a generous amount of chilled yogurt on the sunburnt area. Leave it on for about 15 minutes, before rinsing it off using some cold water. It is a great remedy to get some relief from the discomfort of sunburnt skin. [3]

13. A Nourishing Neem Bath To End All Skin Issues

Well, the wonderful neem shouldn't come as a surprise to most of you. Neem is a medicinal plant that has been used to take care of your skin and hair health since ancient times. It has antifungal, antiviral, anti-inflammatory properties that can handle almost all skin issues, from acne to rashes. [4]

What you need to do is add a handful of neem leaves in a pot of water and let it come to a boil. Let the solution simmer on medium heat until the water turns green. Let it cool down and take a bath from this water to nourish your skin.

