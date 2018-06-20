Worried Of Pregnancy Stretch Marks ? Here Are Some Natural Ways To Treat Them

Stretch marks are very common among everyone. There are various causes for a stretch mark to appear. This can be due to sudden weight loss or gain, stress, hereditary factors, etc. But the stretch marks that appear due to pregnancy can be a nightmare for most of you ladies out there, isn't it?

As stretch marks are usually caused by a sudden change in the weight, there are high chances of stretch marks appearing during pregnancy. During pregnancy, since the baby is growing, there are chances that your skin stretches beyond the capacity that causes these stretch marks.

Initially, stretch marks appear red in colour. But later on, they change to silver lines with time. Today, there are several chemical treatments available for removing stretch marks like fractional laser, vascular laser, etc. But these can have their own side effects in the long run. So, it is better to go for safer and natural remedies to get rid of these pregnancy stretch marks.

Here are some natural home remedies to treat stretch marks caused due to pregnancy.

Cocoa Butter

Cocoa butter helps in replenishing the skin and contains both saturated and unsaturated fatty acids. Vitamins A and E contained in cocoa butter help in improving the elasticity of the skin.

All you need to do is massage the area where you have stretch marks with cocoa butter. You can also use shea butter instead. Apply this twice every day for faster and better results.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera works wonderfully on the skin. The antioxidant properties in aloe vera help in healing the stretch marks faster. Gently massage on the stretch marks with fresh aloe vera gel for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, rinse it off in lukewarm water.

You can also try another alternative. Take some fresh aloe vera gel in a bowl. Add oil from a Vitamin E capsule and mix them well. Apply this mixture on the marks and massage until it is absorbed. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then wash it off using lukewarm water. Repeat this once or twice a day for better results.

Brushing

Dry brushing is another way to get rid of stretch marks from pregnancy. It helps in increasing the blood circulation that ultimately helps in getting rid of the dead skin cells.

All you require to do is to take a dry brush and gently scrub on your scars in a circular motion. Keep on doing this for about five minutes. Take a shower and apply some moisturizer on the affected area. You can repeat this remedy every day before taking a shower.

Castor Oil

Castor oil helps in healing the stretch marks faster and effectively. Warm some castor oil and apply it on your stretch marks. Leave it on for 20 minutes and then wash it off in lukewarm water. You can use this remedy every day before going to bed for faster and better results.

Almond Oil

Vitamin E contained in almond oil helps in nourishing the skin tone. This not only helps in lightening the stretch marks but also helps in improving the skin tone. Mix together an equal amount of almond oil and your favourite essential oil. Apply this on the affected area and then massage for 5-10 minutes. Rinse it off in lukewarm water. You can use this remedy twice every day.

Olive Oil

Olive oil works well for most of the skin-related issues. It contains antioxidants, nutrients and vitamins. Lightly warm the oil and massage it on the affected area for a few minutes. Do not wash it off. Repeat this twice every day for better and faster results.

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil also has anti-inflammatory properties. One of the lesser known benefits is that it helps to fade away stretch marks and scars. Mix the essential oil with the coconut oil/olive oil and massage it on the stretch marks. Let it get absorbed by the skin and leave it on.

Coffee Scrub

Make a paste by mixing 2 tbsp of coffee and water. Scrub this on the affected area in a circular motion for 3-5 minutes. After 5 minutes, wash it off in lukewarm water. Make sure that you apply some moisturizer after that.

Sugar Scrubs

Sugar helps in exfoliating the skin and in removing the dead skin cells. It increases blood circulation and thus helps in lightening the stretch marks. Mix together 1 tbsp of sugar and 2 tbsp of almond oil in a bowl. Scrub this on your stretch marks in a circular motion. Wash it off with cold water. Use this at least once in a week.

Baking Soda

Baking soda is also an age-old exfoliating agent. It helps in removing the dead cells and reduces stretch marks. Mix 1 tbsp of baking soda with a few drops of fresh lemon juice. Apply it on the stretch marks and leave it on for 20-30 minutes. After 30 minutes, rinse it off with warm water. You can repeat this remedy every day.