Spirulina: What Is It & How To Include It In Your Beauty Regime

We all want to look good always - and, therefore, we make it a point to rely on a lot of home remedies for our skin and body. And, why not? Home remedies are actually the best as they have zero side effects and are even cost-effective.

One such simple remedy for absolutely flawless skin is spirulina. Ever heard about something called spirulina? Well, it's a freshwater plant and has a number of beauty benefits attached to it. Want to know what benefits spirulina offers and why is it so good for your skin?

What Is Spirulina?

Spirulina is a blue-green-coloured microalgae which is partly responsible for producing the oxygen in the planet's atmosphere. It has a range of health as well as beauty benefits which makes it one of the choicest options for skin and body care.

What many people do not know about spirulina is that it is a natural detoxifier and helps to clean any impurities and dirt from our body - which is why it is a preferred ingredient in skin care.

Beauty Benefits Of Spirulina

There are numerous benefits that spirulina offers. Some of the most important ones are listed below:

Spirulina contains vitamin E along with selenium and tyrosine which are all known for their anti-ageing properties.

Spirulina helps in treating acne and pimples.

It helps to flush out toxins from the body.

It also boosts hair health and promotes hair growth.

Spirulina is also used as an ingredient in shampoos and conditioners as it accelerates hair growth and prevents hair fall.

How To Use Spirulina For Skin

Ingredients

1 tablespoon honey

2 tablespoon spirulina powder

How To Do:

Take a bowl and add spirulina powder in it.

Now add honey to the powder and mix it well until it blends into a fine paste.

Let the mixture rest for a few minutes.

Start applying it on your face and neck using a brush. Avoid your eyes, ears, and mouth while applying the pack.

Wait for 20 minutes for the pack to dry up and do its work.

Wash it off with cold water and pat your face with a dry towel.

Repeat this pack twice a week for desired results.

Disclaimer: Those with sensitive skin issues should first try this pack on their forearm and wait for 24 hours to see if it has any effect. Post that, they can use it on their skin.

How To Use Spirulina For Hair

Ingredients

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

Half ripe avocado

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1 tablespoon spirulina powder

How To Do:

Take a bowl and add spirulina powder in it.

Now add coconut oil and mix it well.

Next, add apple cider vinegar to it and stir well.

Mash avocado and add it to the mixture. Blend it all well until it forms a smooth mixture.

Apply the mixture on to your scalp and massage your scalp with it.

Let it rest for at least 20 minutes before you wash it off.

Repeat this pack at least once a week for desired results. This mixture really helps your hair to become stronger and shinier as ever.