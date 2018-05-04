What Is Skin Pigmentation? How Can You Treat It At Home?

Pigmentation, or in other words hyperpigmentation, is a skin-related issue, where dark patches start appearing on your skin, therefore leading to an uneven skin tone. These can be caused by several reasons like environmental pollution, UV rays, hormonal issues or any other underlying health issues.

Skin pigmentation is a major worry of most of the women out there. It can at times even question our self-esteem, confidence and personality. Most of us try to hide out these skin pigmentation issues with various makeup products available in the market. Some of them are concealers, foundation, BB cream and other products that help to even the skin tone.

While there are an umpteen number of makeup products available in the market, this skin-related issue can be easily treated at home using some natural ingredients that are easily available.

So, let us have a look at some of the home remedies for treating hyperpigmentation.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar contains astringent properties that help in restoring the skin tone.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp water

How To Do:

Mix together apple cider vinegar and water. Apply the solution to the affected area. Leave it on for 5 minutes. After 5 minutes, rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Turmeric And Gram Flour Pack

Gram flour will remove the dead skin cells and impurities from your skin. Turmeric helps in evening your skin tone and removing dark patches.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of Bengal gram flour

A pinch of turmeric

1 tablespoon of rose water

1 tablespoon of milk

How To Do:

Mix all the above-mentioned ingredients. Apply this pack on the cleansed areas and leave it on for about 20 minutes. Once the pack is dry, moisten your skin with a few drops of water. Then, gently remove the pack by scrubbing first in the clockwise and then in the anticlockwise direction.

Onion

Onion contains several vitamins and has antioxidants that help in treating pigmentation.

Ingredient:

1 small onion

How To Do:

Cut a small onion into half. Rub a slice of the onion on the affected areas of your skin. Wait for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, wash it off in lukewarm water. You can repeat this 2-3 times in a weak.

Potato Juice

Potato has antioxidants that help in making the skin look brighter. It also helps in removing the dead cells, since it has mild bleaching agents.

Ingredient:

1 potato

How To Do:

Cut a potato into small pieces. Grate the potato and squeeze to take out the juice. Dip a cotton pad into it and apply on your skin. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Wash it off with normal water.

Apply moisturizer after washing it off, since there are chances that your skin might get dry. Repeat this thrice a week.

Lemon And Honey

The antioxidants in lemon and honey help in removing pigmentation and in brightening the skin. Its natural skin-whitening properties will give you a fair and glowing skin.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of gram flour

1 spoon of honey

2 spoons of lemon

A pinch of turmeric powder

How To Do:

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and apply it on the affected area. Leave it on for 20 minutes and then wash it off in lukewarm water. Repeat this twice in a week for faster and better results.

Milk And Sandalwood Powder

Milk contains agents that brighten the skin and sandalwood contains in anti-bacterial properties that help in protecting your skin.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp sandalwood powder

4 tbsp milk (raw)

How To Do:

Take 2 tbsp of sandalwood powder and 4 tbsp of raw milk. Now, mix it together to form a thick paste. Apply on your skin. Massage it onto your skin slowly for 15-20 minutes and wash it off with cold water. Repeat this once in a week.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera helps in hydrating the skin. Also, it protects the skin form the harmful effects of the UV rays of the sun.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

½ tbsp honey

How To Do:

In a bowl, mix together aloe vera gel and honey. Let the mixture stay for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, you can start applying the mixture on the affected areas. Let it stay for 20 minutes and wash it off in lukewarm water.

Yogurt

Yogurt contains natural enzymes that work in conjunction with the acids present in lemon juice to lighten the dark patches on the skin.

Ingredients:

1-2 tbsp yogurt

2 tsp lemon juice

How To Do:

Mix the two and apply the mixture on the skin. Leave the yogurt pack on for 20 minutes. Rinse with water. You can use this remedy every day once to see faster and better results.

Cucumber

Cucumber works effectively in removing hyperpigmentation and rejuvenating the skin.

Ingredients:

½ cucumber

1 spoon sugar

How To Do:

Cut the cucumber and blend it to form a thick paste. Into the cucumber pulp, add 1 spoon of sugar. Apply this mask on the affected areas and leave it on for about 10 minutes. Rinse it off in cold water.

Baking Soda

Baking soda removes dead cells and makes the skin look brighter and fresher.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of baking soda

Water

How To Do:

Mix 1 tablespoon of baking soda and water in a bowl. Gently scrub the mixture on your skin in a circular motion. Wash in plain water and apply some moisturizer.

Repeat this every day for two weeks for better results. However, this remedy is not recommended for those who have sensitive skin.