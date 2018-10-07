Amazing Benefits Of Carrot Seed Oil For Skin & Ways To Use It

Your grandmother must have pestered you all your life to eat carrots or sometimes even drink carrot juice repeating all the benefits it offers. And, it does! Carrots are a rich source of Vitamin A and can be a healthy solution to so many health problems.

Speaking of carrots, have you ever heard of something called carrot seed oil and do you know it has a lot of skin & hair care benefits offer?

What Is Carrot Seed Oil?

Derived from Daucus carota (wild carrot), carrot seed oil is a natural moisturising skin rejuvenator. Like any other seed oils, carrot seed oil too has several skin care benefits to offer, the most essential one being its ability to repair dry and damaged skin.

Carrot seed oil is golden orange in colour and has an earthy, woody, and warm smell. This oil has thin-medium consistency and has a shelf life of about 6 to 8 years.

Why Is Carrot Seed Oil Good For Skin Care?

Carrot seed oil is rich in antioxidants that are good for your skin. It possesses anti-ageing properties thereby slowing down the process of ageing.

What's more? Carrot seed oil instantly rejuvenates your skin and gets rid of the dryness. This seed oil also has the capacity to remove dead skin cells from your skin. In fact, carrot seed oil is also said to be an effective and a recommended choice for those having sensitive skin type.

Also, for those who have dry skin, carrot seed oil can work wonders by providing enough moisture to your skin without clogging pores. It prevents fine lines and wrinkles. It also regulates the sebum production in your skin. Moreover, it brightens tired and dull skin when used as a skin brightening serum.

If you have dull, lifeless skin, do include carrot seed oil in your skin care routine and see the magical difference. Having said that, listed below is a quick and easy method of including carrot seed oil in your skincare regime.

How To Use Carrot Seed Oil For Skin Care?

As A Skin Brightening Serum

Ingredients

1 tbsp carrot seed oil

2 tbsp argan oil

4-5 drops lemon juice

How to do

In a bowl, add some carrot seed oil and mix it with argan oil.

Next, add lemon juice to the oils and blend all the ingredients well.

Store this serum in a spray bottle and apply it on your face and neck every night before going to bed and leave it at that.

Use every night for about a month to get desired results.

As A Moisturiser

Ingredients

1 tbsp shea butter

1 tsp carrot seed oil

2 drops lemon juice

2 drops lavender essential oil

How to do

In a bowl, add some shea butter.

Next, add carrot seed oil to the butter and mix well.

Add lemon juice and lavender essential oil and blend all the ingredients well.

Store it in an air-tight container for future use.

Use this cream on your face every day for desired results.

As A Face Pack

Ingredients

1 tsp bentonite clay

1 tsp aloe vera gel

1 tsp carrot seed oil

How to do

In a bowl, add some bentonite clay.

Next, add aloe vera gel and carrot seed oil.

Mix all the ingredients well and start applying it on your face and neck.

Let the pack stay for 20 minutes until it dries.

Wash it off using cold water.

Repeat this pack once a week for desired results.

With so many wonderful benefits and ways to use it, would you like to include this amazing carrot seed oil in your skincare routine?