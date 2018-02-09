ways to use almond oil for a brighter complexion

Almond oil Beauty Benefits, बादाम तेल से ऐसे निखारें त्वचा | DIY | BoldSky

A bright-looking skin is something we all dream of. From trying out skin-brightening creams to slathering multiple layers of makeup on the face, we all go to great lengths to achieve a brighter complexion.

However, most store-bought creams are infused with tons of chemicals that may do more harm than good. That is why, it is wise to use natural remedies instead of commercial products.

Certain natural remedies like almond oil contains a chock full of vitamins and nutrients that can fight off dullness and boost the skin's overall health. And, fortunately, there are numerous ways to use this oil for improving the complexion of the skin.

Here, we've listed some of the most effective ways to use almond oil for skin-brightening purposes. Incorporate any of the following blends in your beauty routine to get the kind of skin you've always wished for.

1. Facial Massage - Take a few drops of almond oil in your palm. - Gently massage it all over your face and neck. - Leave it on overnight to wake up with a bright complexion. - In the morning, rinse with lukewarm water. - Use this method 2-3 times in a week for effective results. 2. Almond Oil With Brown Sugar - Just put together a blend of 1 teaspoon of almond oil and ½ a teaspoon of brown sugar. - Mix them up and gently massage the resulting material on your facial skin. - After 10 minutes, wash it off with tepid water and a cleanser. - Use this exfoliating blend on a weekly basis to get the desired results. 3. Almond Oil With Lavender Essential Oil - Simply mix 1 teaspoon of almond oil with 2-3 drops of lavender essential oil. - Apply it on your face and let it sit there for 15 minutes. - Rinse with tepid water. - Use this blend once a week to get great results. 4. Almond Oil With Aloe Vera Gel - Combine 1 teaspoon of each, almond oil and aloe vera gel. - Massage the material on your face and let it stay there for an hour. - Use a light face wash and tepid water to wash off the oil from your skin. - Follow up by applying a light skin toner. - Weekly application of this amazing blend can yield great results. 5. Almond Oil With Vitamin E Oil - Merge ½ a teaspoon of almond oil with the oil extracted from a vitamin E capsule. - Slather the resulting blend on your face and neck. - Leave it on for the night and wash it off with a light cleanser in the morning. - Use this homemade blend 3-4 times in a week to get a bright-looking complexion. 6. Almond Oil With Rose Water And Glycerin - Take a bowl, put ½ a teaspoon of almond oil, 3-4 tablespoons of rose water and 4-5 drops of glycerin in it. - Mix them and rinse your face with the resulting solution. - Follow up by rinsing your face with lukewarm water. - Use almond oil in this specific way on a weekly basis to get a radiant glow on your face. 7. Almond Oil With Lime Juice And Milk Powder - Mix ½ a teaspoon of each, almond oil and milk powder with 1 teaspoon of lime juice. - Put the prepared material on your face and allow it to stay there for 15-20 minutes. - Rinse your skin with lukewarm water. - Follow up by applying a light moisturizer for enhanced results. - For a bright complexion, try using this almond oil mask on a weekly basis. 8. Almond Oil With Banana - Mash a ripe banana and mix it with 1 teaspoon of almond oil. - Massage the resulting paste on your face and neck. - Leave it there for another 20-25 minutes. - Wash off the residue with lukewarm water. - Twice a month, treat your skin to this homemade material to get a brighter complexion.