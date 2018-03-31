Using Green Tea For Different Skin Types

Green tea is hailed as a wonder ingredient in the beauty community because of its skin-protective properties. That is why it is often used as a key ingredient in many skin care products.

It contains powerful antioxidants that can treat a plethora of skin problems. Be it preventing acne breakouts, delaying the signs of ageing or repairing sun-damaged skin, green tea is one skin care ingredient that can do it all.

Moreover, there are various ways in which green tea can be used. It can be used as a skin toner, face mask or scrub. However, this would depend on the skin type of a person.

To make things easier, we've curated a list of ways in which green tea can be used for different skin types. Take a look at them here:

1. For Oily Skin Type

Mix 1 tablespoon of green tea with 1 teaspoon of lemon juice. Soak a cotton ball in the resulting solution and dab it all over your face. Leave it there for 10 minutes before washing it off with cold water.

This method can work wonders on the state of oily skin. Not only does it absorb excess sebum but also wards off unsightly breakouts.

2. For Combination Skin Type

Create a blend of 1 tablespoon of green tea and ½ a teaspoon of gram flour. Apply the resulting material all over your face and neck. Allow it to dry for 10-15 minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water.

Application of this homemade face mask can brighten your skin's complexion and make sure that it stays breakout-free.

3. For Dry Skin Type

Combine 1 tablespoon of unsweetened green tea with ½ a teaspoon of olive oil. Slather the resulting material on your face and massage in a circular motion for a few minutes. Let it sit there for 10-15 minutes before washing your face with a face cleanser and lukewarm water.

Treating dry skin with this combo can prove to be extremely beneficial. It can moisturize the skin and prevent it from getting flaky.

4. For Acne-prone Skin Type

Take a bowl, put 3-4 teaspoons of unsweetened green tea in it and add 2 tablespoons of rose water. Stir for a little while. Rinse your face with cold water. Follow up by rinsing your face with the prepared material. Let the residue stay on for 10 minutes prior to rinsing it off with lukewarm water.

This incredible combination can work wonders on acne-prone skin type. From calming the existing acne to preventing the new ones from occurring, it can do it all.

5. For Normal Skin Type

Mix 2 teaspoons of unsweetened green tea with a pinch of turmeric powder. Apply the resulting material to your face and let it sit there for 15 minutes. Wash off the residue with lukewarm water.

Ideal for normal skin type, this particular combo can give your skin a radiant glow and keep infections at bay.

6. For Sensitive Skin Type

Combine 2 teaspoons of unsweetened green tea with 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel. Smear it on your face and massage for a few minutes. Let the residue stay on for another few minutes before washing it off with cold water.

Using green tea in this specific way can help sensitive skin type stay healthy and problem free.