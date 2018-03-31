Turmeric Face Packs For Different Skin Types

Turmeric is often known as the king of all spices in India and it is gaining a lot of popularity world over these days. It can be used for a host of purposes and has many health benefits.

Apart from that, it also has a lot of beauty benefits. You all must have heard of turmeric being used as a bridal face mask. Turmeric imparts a glow like no other ingredient does. Turmeric is a huge part of Indian culture due to its health and beauty benefits. Now, thanks to the advent of the internet, people world over are realizing the amazing benefits of this spice.

Not only is this spice used to add flavour to our curries, it has antiseptic properties as well. Eating turmeric can actually be good for you. There are some age-old remedies to cure cold, involving the use of turmeric.

For beauty purposes, turmeric is known to make the skin look brighter and more even toned. That is why, it is used on brides right before their wedding, to give them that golden glow.

Here are some turmeric face masks for all skin types.

1. For Acne-prone Skin:

Since turmeric has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities, it is great for skin that is acne prone. For this, you will need chickpea flour, that is besan, yogurt and turmeric. Besan is a really good ingredient to gently scrub the skin and remove dead skin cells. The lactic acid in yogurt helps to lighten the marks left behind by acne and the turmeric acts as an antibacterial agent and helps to prevent future breakouts. Mix all the ingredients to form a thick paste and apply this to your face. Gently rub the mask, so as to help slough away dead skin cells. After this, let the mask sit on your face for 20 minutes, and then wash off the scrub once it is dry. If you are fair, you may want to wash it off after 10 minutes, as it can make your skin look yellow.

2. For Dry Skin:

Dry-skinned beauties should be very careful when using turmeric, as turmeric in itself can actually dry out your skin even further. But that does not mean that your skin should not reap the benefits of this miracle spice and glow. For this mask, you will need to mix turmeric with some milk and a teaspoon of coconut oil. Mix in the milk till the consistency of the mask is paste like. It should not be too runny, else it will make a mess. Apply this mask all over your face and leave it on till it dries. Your skin will glow as if you have put highlighter on it.

3. For Tanned Skin:

Getting tanned is something that we as Indians are very familiar with due to the higher melanin content of our skin. To reverse the effects of sun damage, all you need is a turmeric and lemon face pack. Lemon acts as a natural bleaching agent, due to its high content of citric acid, while turmeric ensures that the glow lost due to sun damage is returned to your skin. Use this face mask immediately after returning home from time out in the sun, for best results.

4. For Oily Skin:

People with oily skin often have difficulty with the balance of sebum in their skin. Make a face mask out of sandalwood and turmeric for this problem. Sandalwood contains minerals which help to absorb excessive sebum from the skin and bring the skin back to normal. Mix the sandalwood powder and turmeric powder with rose water to make a paste and apply this to your face. Rose water is used to refresh the skin and it brings a glow to the skin. You should keep this mask on for about ten minutes and then wash it off with room temperature water.

5. For Sensitive Skin:

People who have sensitive skin have skin that is prone to breakouts, rashes and even flaky skin. This type of skin also seems to get burnt easily in the sun. for this type of a skin, a mix of turmeric and aloe vera gel is the best option. Aloe vera gel is a cooling and gentle moisturiser for people with all skin types, so we know that it would suit people with sensitive skin type. This type of skin often looks dull and tired, so turmeric can be used to give it a pick-me-up and a glow. These two mixed together will give your skin a lit-from-within kind of a look. Apply this mixture on your skin and let your skin absorb it completely. Once it feels like it is dry, wash it off with cold water, using a cleanser. Your skin will be revealed as glowing.

We hope these masks help you with all your skin concerns!