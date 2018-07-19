Tips On How To Pamper Your Dull Skin

Whatever skin type you have, be it oily, dry, combination or even normal, you need to pamper your skin on a regular basis to keep up that fresh and healthy look always.

Our skin is generally exposed to a lot of factors like excess sunlight, environmental pollutions, changes in lifestyle, etc. And not taking proper care of it will make your skin condition worse. It can lead to issues like blemishes, infections, tanning, dull and dry skin, etc.

So here we have some tips for you on how to take care of or pamper your skin on a regular basis. Have a look at what they are.

Moisturising Is The Key

Keeping your skin moisturised is the key to maintain a healthy skin. For your skin to look healthy and fresh, it is important to keep it hydrated. Make sure that you regularly apply some moisturiser every day in the morning and at night before going to bed to keep your skin hydrated.

Also, keeping your skin moisturised from outside won't work alone. It is important that you keep it hydrated from inside as well. For this, make sure that you drink at least 6-8 glasses of water every day without fail.

Change Your Skin Care Routine

Following the same beauty regime every time may not work. What might work in summer may not work in winter. So it is important to assess your skin care routine on a frequent basis so that you don't go wrong with anything. Use a sunscreen that has SPF 30 during summer and use sunscreens that have both UVA and UVB all over the year so that you can get full protection in all seasons.

Use A Face Mask

Moisturising your skin alone won't be enough for making your skin smooth, soft and healthy. You can easily get it with the help of a mask that will bring extra radiance on your skin.

Choose a mask that can help you in solving some common skin issues like anti-ageing, redness on the skin, blemishes, etc. Try using a mask at least once in a week for faster and better results.

Take Care Of Your Legs

Your leg is more prone to be dry because that particular area has less oil glands and hence makes the area more dry. Also, the hair growth in this area is more as compared to any other part of the body. As a result, we tend to remove the hair on our legs more frequently than any other area.

Due to this the skin on the legs become dry and flaky. So it is important to apply moisturiser or body lotion every time you remove your hair. Whatever method you use to remove your hair, be it waxing, shaving, using hair removal creams, etc., moisturising your skin is important.

Limit Exfoliation

Exfoliation of your skin once in a while is important to remove the dead cells that have accumulated on the skin. It makes your skin look brighter and healthy.

But scrubbing very often can damage your skin to a great extent. So whenever you use a scrub, make sure that you limit how often you apply it. You can either use ready-made scrubs that are available in the market or you can also make your natural scrub at home. One such simple scrub is a sugar scrub. Let us see how to make it.

Ingredients

1-2 tbsp granulated sugar

2-3 tbsp lemon juice

How To Use?

1. First, mix together granulated sugar and fresh lemon juice.

2. Take some of the mixture and gently massage on your skin in a circular motion with your fingertips.

3. Do this for 2-3 minutes and let it stay for 10-15 minutes.

4. Later, rinse it off in normal water and pat dry.

5. Apply your regular moisturiser and gently massage.