These DIY Toners Will Give You A Glowing Skin

Toning is an essential part of the skin care routine. All of us must have definitely heard this term in our everyday beauty regime but a very few of us know how important this step is. Exfoliating, cleansing, toning and moisturizing are the four basic steps that are essential for a healthy skin.

But most of us do not give much importance to toning. Toning is basically cleaning your skin by removing excess dirt that cleansing couldn't do. It helps in maintaining the pH balance of our skin by shrinking the pores and keeping the skin ready for the last step, that is, moisturizing.

There are umpteen number of ready-made toners available in the market. But why to go over them if you can make your own toners sitting back at home? These are all using natural ingredients and thus are less harmful; and expensive than the ready-made ones.

This article will guide you with some DIY homemade toners and step-by-step instructions on how to make them.

Home Made Toners

Mint Leaf Toner

Ingredients

1 cup mint leaf

1.1/2 cup water

Method

Take a cup of mint leaves and boil it in 1.1/2 cup of water. Make sure that you close the lid while boiling. Allow the solution to cool. Next, strain the solution and store it in a small plastic bottle, so that you can use it whenever you feel to. You can store in the refrigerator and this will stay for at least a week.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Ingredients

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

water

Method

Mix 1 tbsp of apple cider vinegar and dilute it with water. Dip a cotton pad into it and apply it on your face and wipe it off. You can also use this as a makeup remover, which helps to make your face clean by removing any residue left on your face.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is an age-old remedy for a lot of beauty issues. It works best as a toner too. Let's see how.

Ingredients

1 fresh aloe vera leaf

water

Method

Cut a fresh aloe vera leaf and squeeze in order to get the gel out of it. You can also use ready made aloe vera gel if you do not have fresh aloe vera leaf. Add 2 tbsp aloe vera gel and dilute it with water in the consistency of a solution. Store it in a spray bottle and use it as and when you want.

Cucumber Toner

Ingredients

1 cucumber

Water

Method

Take 1 small cucumber and cut it into small pieces. Next, take 1 cup of water in a pan and boil it for about 8-10 minutes with the lid closed. Let it the solution cool down. Strain this solution in a spray bottle and store it in the refrigerator. This can stay up to 7 days.

Ice

Ice is the most effective and reasonable homemade toner available.

Ingredients

2-3 ice cubes

a piece of cloth

Method

Wrap the ice cubes in a piece of cloth. Rub it all over your face and neck. Ice will help in increase the blood circulation and will help in toning the skin. Make sure that you do no apply ice directly on your skin, as this may harm the sensitive skin. You can use this remedy once in a day to rejuvenate your skin.

Lemon Juice

As we all know, lemon juice contains properties that help in cleaning our skin, thus improving the overall tone of our skin.

Ingredients

2 tbsp lemon juice

Water

Method

Add 2 tbsp lemon juice in a bowl. Dilute it with some water to make a thin solution. Dip a cotton pad/bowl into the solution and apply it to your face and neck. Wait for 5 minutes and rinse it off in normal water.

Alternatively, you can also rub a piece of lemon over your face and repeat the same process as mentioned above.

Green Tea

Green tea contains antioxidants that help in keeping the skin fresh and rejuvenated.

Ingredients

Green tea

Method

Make a cup of green tea and let it cool down. You can apply this on your face after every wash. Using green tea every day will not only help you in keeping your skin fresh-looking but also will help you to reduce face wrinkles due to ageing.

Papaya Toner

Ingredients

1 cup papaya

Water

Method

Cut papaya into small pieces and blend them in order to make a piece. Dilute it with water and store it in a spray bottle. You can refrigerate it and this toner will stay for 4-5 days maximum. This toner can be used as and when you want.



