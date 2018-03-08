10 Surprising Reasons Why Your Skin Is Breaking Out

1. You Scrub Too Aggressively

Scrubbing too aggressively can break your skin's barrier and lead to annoying breakouts. Be it using a face wash or an exfoliating material, it is imperative to scrub gently to make sure that your skin does not suffer.

2. You Don’t Change Your Pillow Case Often

It may seem hard to believe, but pillow cases are also known to contribute to unsightly skin breakouts. A pillow case is often exposed to dirt and impurities. When exposed to these impurities, your skin may break out like crazy. That is why, it is important to change your pillow case often to prevent an accumulation of dirt.

3. You Don’t Clean Your Makeup Brush

Makeup brushes can become home to acne-causing bacteria if they are not cleaned on a regular basis. And, using dirty makeup brushes can make your skin break out like crazy. So, to prevent that, it is best to clean your makeup brush on a regular basis.

4. You Don’t Clean Your Phone

This may come as a surprise to many; however, when you don't clean your phone with a disinfectant, then you end up exposing your skin to grime and infection-causing bacteria. These, in turn, can cause unsightly breakouts. Prevent that from happening, by cleaning your phone with a disinfectant on a regular basis.

5. You Have Dandruff

This is another surprising reason for unsightly breakouts to occur. People who are suffering from this common hair-related problem are more likely to suffer from unappealing skin breakouts.

6. You Touch Your Face Frequently

Our hands are often cited as the breeding grounds for germs and bacteria. And, touching the face with dirty hands can transfer those germs and cause your skin to breakout. So, stop yourself from touching your face frequently to make sure that your skin does not get exposed to harmful germs and bacteria.

7. You Use Expired Makeup

Makeup products come with an expiry date. Using these products past their expiry date can wreak havoc on your skin and cause acne breakouts. To prevent that, make sure to discard expired makeup products and help your skin stay problem-free and healthy.

8. You Don’t Wash Your Face After A Workout

Regular exercise is known to do wonders on the state of the skin. However, not caring for your skin after a workout session can do more harm than good, as leaving the sweat on your face for too long can clog up the skin pores and lead to breakouts. That is why, it is wise to wash your face right after a workout and follow up by applying a light moisturizer.

9. You’re Under Too Much Stress

Being under too much stress can wreak havoc on your skin's health and cause unsightly breakouts. That is because stress can cause a chemical response in your body that can make your skin vulnerable and highly prone to unappealing skin conditions.

10. You Eat A Lot Of Spicy Food

This may sound strange, however, eating a lot of spicy food can prove to be harmful to your skin's health. Consumption of spicy foods can adversely affect the pH balance of your skin and lead to annoying and unappealing breakouts.