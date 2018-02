Super-easy DIY Face Packs To Tackle Whiteheads

Face Pack 1: Oatmeal And Yogurt

What You'll Need:

1 Teaspoon Of Oatmeal

2 Teaspoons Of Yogurt

How To Use:

- Combine the 2 ingredients to get a pack ready.

- Slather the resulting material all over the affected area.

- Leave it there for 10-15 minutes.

- Rinse with lukewarm water.

- Use this pack twice a week for effective results.

Why This Works:

This combo can get the gunk out of your skin and help it become whitehead-free.

Face Pack 2: Tomato And Lemon Juice

What You'll Need:

1 Teaspoon Of Tomato Extract

½ Teaspoon Of Lemon Juice

How To Use:

- Mix the components to get the material ready.

- Smear it all over your facial skin.

- Let it dry for a good 10-15 minutes.

- Wash it off with a light cleanser and tepid water.

- Treat your skin with this homemade pack on a weekly basis to get rid of the whiteheads.

Why This Works:

The anti-bacterial properties of the aforementioned ingredients can effectively combat the whitehead-causing bacteria and help you achieve a smooth and supple skin.

Face Pack 3: Green Tea And Gram Flour

What You'll Need:

1 Teaspoon Of Green Tea

½ Teaspoon Of Gram Flour

How To Use:

- Blend the components to get the material ready.

- Massage it all over the affected area.

- Allow it to stay there for about 10 minutes.

- Once done, cleanse your skin with lukewarm water.

- Apply it weekly to get the desired results.

Why This Works:

This pack can remove the accumulated toxins and impurities from your skin and banish whitehead for good.

Face Pack 4: Witch Hazel And Honey

What You'll Need:

4-5 Drops Of Witch Hazel

1 Teaspoon Of Honey

How To Use:

- Create a blend of the above-stated ingredients to get this pack ready.

- Gently massage it all over the affected area.

- Leave it there for 5-10 minutes.

- Rinse off the residue with lukewarm water.

- Apply this pack on a biweekly basis for visible results.

Why This Works:

The astringent properties of witch hazel combined with the goodness of honey can effectively banish whiteheads.

Face Pack 5: Vitamin E Oil And Tea Tree Oil

What You'll Need:

1 Vitamin E Capsule

3-4 Drops Of Tea Tree Oil

How To Use:

- Scoop out the oil from a vitamin E capsule and mix it with the stated quantity of tea tree oil.

- Gently massage the resulting concoction all over the facial skin and allow it to dry for 10-15 minutes.

- Once done, rinse your skin with tepid water.

- Use this pack twice a month for getting great results.

Why This Works:

This concoction can get into the deep layers of the skin and remove impurities and dirt, thereby treating the blackheads for good.

Face Pack 6: Sandalwood Powder And Rose Water

What You'll Need:

½ Teaspoon Of Sandalwood Powder

2 Teaspoons Of Rose Water

How To Use:

- Put the components in a bowl and mix them to get a paste-like consistency.

- Smear it on the affected area and allow it to dry for a good 10-15 minutes.

- Rinse off the residue with lukewarm water.

- Twice a week, treat your skin with this easy-to-make pack to get great results.

Why This Works:

Both the components, sandalwood powder and rose water are enriched with anti-bacterial and skin-soothing properties that can treat whiteheads and prevent them from recurring.

Face Pack 7: Fenugreek Seeds And Aloe Vera Gel

What You'll Need:

A Handful Of Fenugreek Seeds

2 Teaspoons Of Aloe Vera Gel

How To Use:

- Soak the seeds in a bowl full of water for 5-6 hours.

- Once done, mash the seeds and mix with the freshly extracted aloe vera gel.

- Smear the resulting pack all over the affected area.

- Allow it to stay there for 10 minutes before rinsing your skin with lukewarm water.

Why This Works:

This excellent combo can clear up the clogged pores and treat stubborn whiteheads.