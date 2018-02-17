Super-easy DIY Face Packs To Tackle Whiteheads

Whiteheads are tiny, round, white bumps that occur when your skin pores become clogged with dead skin cells, oil and impurities. They are a type of acne lesions that can pop up at any part of your face. This skin problem is common among women of all age groups.

There are tons of whitehead-combating commercial skin care products that are available in the beauty stores these days. However, very few of them actually live up to the hype.

That is why a lot of women all over the world like to use natural remedies for treating whiteheads. When compared to pricey, store-bought products, these remedies are safe, effective and inexpensive.

In fact, when these remedies are used in combination with each other as face packs, their effect is known to be far-reaching and highly effective.

Here, we have curated a list of DIY face packs that can combat whiteheads and help you get a soft and smooth skin.

Note: It is highly recommended to test any of the packs on a patch of skin prior to applying it to the facial skin.

Face Pack 1: Oatmeal And Yogurt What You'll Need: 1 Teaspoon Of Oatmeal 2 Teaspoons Of Yogurt How To Use: - Combine the 2 ingredients to get a pack ready. - Slather the resulting material all over the affected area. - Leave it there for 10-15 minutes. - Rinse with lukewarm water. - Use this pack twice a week for effective results. Why This Works: This combo can get the gunk out of your skin and help it become whitehead-free. Face Pack 2: Tomato And Lemon Juice What You'll Need: 1 Teaspoon Of Tomato Extract ½ Teaspoon Of Lemon Juice How To Use: - Mix the components to get the material ready. - Smear it all over your facial skin. - Let it dry for a good 10-15 minutes. - Wash it off with a light cleanser and tepid water. - Treat your skin with this homemade pack on a weekly basis to get rid of the whiteheads. Why This Works: The anti-bacterial properties of the aforementioned ingredients can effectively combat the whitehead-causing bacteria and help you achieve a smooth and supple skin. Face Pack 3: Green Tea And Gram Flour What You'll Need: 1 Teaspoon Of Green Tea ½ Teaspoon Of Gram Flour How To Use: - Blend the components to get the material ready. - Massage it all over the affected area. - Allow it to stay there for about 10 minutes. - Once done, cleanse your skin with lukewarm water. - Apply it weekly to get the desired results. Why This Works: This pack can remove the accumulated toxins and impurities from your skin and banish whitehead for good. Face Pack 4: Witch Hazel And Honey What You'll Need: 4-5 Drops Of Witch Hazel 1 Teaspoon Of Honey How To Use: - Create a blend of the above-stated ingredients to get this pack ready. - Gently massage it all over the affected area. - Leave it there for 5-10 minutes. - Rinse off the residue with lukewarm water. - Apply this pack on a biweekly basis for visible results. Why This Works: The astringent properties of witch hazel combined with the goodness of honey can effectively banish whiteheads. Face Pack 5: Vitamin E Oil And Tea Tree Oil What You'll Need: 1 Vitamin E Capsule 3-4 Drops Of Tea Tree Oil How To Use: - Scoop out the oil from a vitamin E capsule and mix it with the stated quantity of tea tree oil. - Gently massage the resulting concoction all over the facial skin and allow it to dry for 10-15 minutes. - Once done, rinse your skin with tepid water. - Use this pack twice a month for getting great results. Why This Works: This concoction can get into the deep layers of the skin and remove impurities and dirt, thereby treating the blackheads for good. Face Pack 6: Sandalwood Powder And Rose Water What You'll Need: ½ Teaspoon Of Sandalwood Powder 2 Teaspoons Of Rose Water How To Use: - Put the components in a bowl and mix them to get a paste-like consistency. - Smear it on the affected area and allow it to dry for a good 10-15 minutes. - Rinse off the residue with lukewarm water. - Twice a week, treat your skin with this easy-to-make pack to get great results. Why This Works: Both the components, sandalwood powder and rose water are enriched with anti-bacterial and skin-soothing properties that can treat whiteheads and prevent them from recurring. Face Pack 7: Fenugreek Seeds And Aloe Vera Gel What You'll Need: A Handful Of Fenugreek Seeds 2 Teaspoons Of Aloe Vera Gel How To Use: - Soak the seeds in a bowl full of water for 5-6 hours. - Once done, mash the seeds and mix with the freshly extracted aloe vera gel. - Smear the resulting pack all over the affected area. - Allow it to stay there for 10 minutes before rinsing your skin with lukewarm water. Why This Works: This excellent combo can clear up the clogged pores and treat stubborn whiteheads.