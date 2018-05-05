6 Ways To Use Tea Tree Oil To Get Rid Of Blackheads

One of the most annoying skin care issues, blackheads is something that bother individuals right from their teenage and go all the way up to mid-life. The most annoying thing about blackheads is the fact that they are very persisting and even if you get rid of them once, they tend to resurface very easily.

There is almost no one-stop solution to get rid of blackheads. While there are a number of products with harsh chemicals available in the market, most people complain that those do not work.

Speaking from a dermatological point of view, most of these products do more harm than good. With respect to squeezing the blackheads, there are sources that recommend the same, while others violently reject the same.

However if you are someone who is fond of going the natural way, there is a very effective way of getting rid of blackheads once and for all. All you need is a good stock of tea tree oil. This article mentions about six different ways in which you can get rid of blackheads by merely using tea tree oil.

1. Fuller's Earth and Tea Tree Oil

• Here, the first step that you need to do is to steam your face clean for about 10 minutes.

• Add three drops of tea tree oil, a tablespoon each of warm water and fuller's earth and mix the same into a consistent mixture.

• Apply the same all over your face. As a precautionary measure, make sure that you do not apply it to your eyes or mouth.

• Leave the mask on your face for 10 to 15 minutes, after which you can rinse it off with warm water and pat your skin dry.

2. Tea Tree Oil Bath

• Prepare a hot bath for yourself and add a teaspoon of tea tree oil and a couple of cups of Epsom salt.

• Relax yourself in this bath for 30 to 45 minutes, after which you can step out of the bath and pat yourself dry.

• Go ahead and apply a moisturizer of your choice to obtain the optimum benefits.

• Repeat this bath once or twice a week to reap the maximum benefits.

3. Tea Tree Oil Facial Scrub

• Even for this, you need to start off by steaming your face clean for 10 minutes.

• Add a tablespoon each of fine sugar and olive oil and a couple of drops of tea tree oil. You will end up with a coarse mixture.

• Apply this mixture all over your face by massaging in gentle circular motions. Continue doing so for about five minutes before you rinse it off and pat yourself dry.

4. Tea Tree Oil Moisturizer

• Start this process by washing your face with lukewarm water. Doing so will help to relax your pores.

• Take a small coin-sized amount of non-comedogenic moisturizer. To this, apply a drop of tea tree oil and mix well.

• Gently massage the moisturizer to your skin. Make sure that you cover all the blackhead-prone areas.

• Repeat this on a daily basis in order to obtain the best results.

5. Jojoba And Tea Tree Oil

• As with many of the other processes discussed above, start off by steaming your face for a couple of minutes in order to relax the pores.

• Add a drop of tea tree oil to a teaspoon of jojoba oil and create an oil blend.

• Massage your skin with this oil blend. Make sure that your fingers move only in circular motions.

• Continue with your massaging for about 5 minutes, after which you can rinse it off by washing with lukewarm water and patting your skin dry. Do not use any skin care products after this.

6. Tea Tree Oil Cleanser

• Splash your face with warm water in order to relax your pores.

• Take a coin-sized amount of facial cleanser in your hand and to this add a drop of tea tree oil.

• Massage your face with this till good quantity of lather is formed.

• After about a minute of massaging, rinse your face with cold water. Repeat this 1 to 2 times a day in order to obtain the best results.

• This cleanser works by the principle that addition of tea tree oil into the cleanser allows the oil to penetrate through the clogged pores and dry them. This in turn leads to the pores being unclogged.

• While opting for this measure, it is a good idea to opt for the usage of a good non-comedogenic moisturizer after you are done with washing your face and patting it dry.