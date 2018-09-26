2 Amazing Scrubs That Will Give You Smooth Legs Instantly

If you want a silky smooth skin, then exfoliation is the key to it. The process of exfoliation helps in removing the dead skin cells and the formation of new cells. This process will also improve the blood circulation and brighten the skin. Most of us do this for our face and hands but how many of us exfoliate our legs?
Until you need to wear that short skirt or dress, most of us don't even care how our legs look. Legs too need proper pampering and regular exfoliation to look smooth.
Today, in this article we'll see two simple homemade scrubs, especially for silky smooth legs. The two main scrubs are salt and sugar scrubs. Let us see how to make and apply them.
Sugar Scrub
Ingredients
½ cup of sugar
¼ cup olive oil
A few drops of essential oil (optional)
How to do
1. In a clean bowl add sugar granules and olive oil.
2. Add a few drops of any essential oil of your choice.
3. Mix all the ingredients well to make a fine scrub.
4. You can store this scrub in an airtight glass jar and use it according to your convenience.
5. Take some of this mixture and scrub it gently on your legs for 4-5 minutes.
6. Leave it on for about 15 minutes before you wash it off in normal water.
7. Use this scrub at least once in a week.
Benefits Of Sugar
Sugar helps in getting rid of dry and flaky skin and makes your skin smooth and soft. It works well in removing the dead skin cells and brightening the skin. Also, the properties of sugar help in naturally hydrating and moisturising the skin. The glycolic acid in sugar helps in reversing sun damage and provides a glowing skin. Sugar scrub is the best solution for ingrown hairs and bumps, if used regularly.
Benefits Of Olive Oil
The antioxidants and Vitamin E in olive oil help in restoring the smoothness of the skin. It also protects the skin from the harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun. Olive oil also aids in preventing free radical damage to the skin. These properties of olive oil make it one of the best ingredients to be used in the cosmetics industry. When used along with sugar it helps in exfoliating the skin.
Salt Scrub
Ingredients
1 cup salt
½ cup coconut oil
4 tbsp lemon juice
A few drops of essential oil (optional)
How to do
1. Combine salt, coconut oil, lemon juice and a few drops of essential oil of your choice in a clean bowl.
2. Use this mixture to gently scrub your legs in a circular motion for few minutes.
3. Do this while taking a shower.
4. You can also use this scrub all over your body and feet to get a soft and shiny skin.
5. Also, make sure that you slightly heat the coconut oil if it is in the solid state.
6. You can store this mixture in a glass jar and use it accordingly.
Benefits Of Salt
Salt is considered as a soothing agent that will help in getting rid of itchy and dry skin. It improves blood circulation that ultimately making the skin brighter and healthy. It also helps in deep cleaning the pores and detoxification of the skin. By helping in removing excess oil from the skin, salt helps in attaining a smooth skin.
Benefits Of Coconut Oil
Coconut oil has properties that help in hydrating the skin. This will keep the skin moisturised throughout and prevent dry and flaky skin. The antimicrobial properties in coconut oil also prevent any kind of infection or breakouts on the skin. Regular application of coconut oil helps in attaining a smooth and healthy skin.
Benefits Of Lemon Juice
Lemon has Vitamin C that brightens the skin. Apart from this lemon juice removes excess oil from the skin. If you have a tanned skin then using lemon juice will reduce the tan as well. Whenever you use lemon juice, make sure that you do not step outside immediately as it can lead to skin damage.
