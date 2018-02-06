Signs Of Skin Ageing You Must Never Overlook

1. Dryness

One of the first visible signs of skin ageing is dryness. This is something that women above the age of 25 start to experience. With age, our skin loses its oil glands and dryness becomes inevitable.

2. Dullness

Dullness is another common sign of ageing that you must never overlook. As we age, our skin tends to lose its natural shine and youthfulness. As a result, our skin starts to appear dull and lifeless.

3. Crow’s Feet

The wrinkle that appears at the outer corner of a person's eye is popularly known as crow's feet. This is another common sign of ageing that you should always watch out for. As soon as you start seeing these ageing signs, you should start using overnight eye creams to make sure that they don't become too prominent.

4. Fine Lines

Fine lines usually start to develop after the age of 30. With age, there is a collagen and elastin breakdown in the skin that causes fine lines on the facial skin to appear. These lines, if not taken care of, will only become prominent as you age.

5. Wrinkles

Wrinkles are creases or folds in the skin that get formed as a person gets older. A majority of women start getting wrinkles on their skin from the age of 25. However, certain factors like sun damage and unhealthy lifestyle habits, like smoking and drinking, can lead to premature wrinkles.

6. Sagging Skin

Sagging of skin is also considered to be a natural part of the ageing process. Often caused by a loss of elastin, this sign of ageing can make your skin appear droopy. Always be on a lookout for this telltale sign of ageing, as early treatment can make a world of difference to the appearance of your skin.

7. Dark Spots

Long-term sun exposure of your skin in your early years leads to prominent dark spots in your 30s. A majority of these spots are harmless, though some can be of a deadly form. That is why, to make sure that your skin ages gracefully, it is wise to avoid sun exposure in your 20s.

8. Enlarged Facial Pores

Enlarged facial pores are another sign of ageing that you should not turn a blind eye to. As your skin loses its elasticity, the pores tend to expand and if not taken care of in time, they may get worse and cause unsightly breakouts.