Sandalwood Face Packs Using Oily Skin

Oily skin can be difficult to manage. The main factor causing oily skin is the extra oil produced by the sebaceous glands, which is sebum. When this gets accumulated on the skin it leads to clogging the pores. These clogged pores when remained uncleaned gives rise to other skin related issues like acne, pimples, etc.

In fact if you have an oily skin you won't be able to get rid of blackheads and whiteheads. Therefore taking care of oily skin at the right time is important to get rid of these skin issues. Though there are a wide range of products available in the market to treat oily skin they might not be very effective in giving desired results. Also they might cost a pretty penny too.

So it is better to go for natural methods to treat such skin problems. In this article we'll be discussing on some of the natural methods to get rid of oily skin using some natural ingredients that are easily available in the household.

Sandalwood Powder, Rose Water And Orange Face Mask

Also Read: Amazing benefits of yogurt for glowing skin you probably didn't know

All you need for this mask is orange peel powder, sandalwood powder and rose water. In a bowl add 1 tbsp orange peel powder and 1 tbsp sandalwood powder. Add a few drops of rose water and mix all the ingredients well. Apply this on your face and neck and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Later you can wash it off in normal water.

Sandalwood Powder, Multhani Mitti And Turmeric Face Mask

For both oil-free and glowing skin you can try out this sandalwood-multhani mitti face mask. For this all you require is 1 tsp multhani mitti, 1 tbsp of sandalwood powder, a pinch of turmeric powder and a few drops of raw milk. Mix all the ingredients well to make a thick paste. Apply this thick paste on your cleansed face and neck. Leave it on for 20 minutes until it dries. Later rinse it off in cold water. Follow this once in a week.

Sandalwood, Tomato And Multhani Mitti Face Pack

You can easily make a skin glow pack using 1 tbsp sandalwood powder, 2 tbsp tomato juice and 1 tbsp of multhani mitti. You can make the tomato puree by cutting tomato into small pieces and blending it. Mix all the three ingredients in a bowl. Apply this paste on your face and cleanse it off in normal water.