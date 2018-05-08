Remedies To Treat White Spots On Face

Having white patches or spots on our face may seem quite unpleasant and uncomfortable to look at. White spots or white patches on the face can occur due to a condition called vitiligo. Vitiligo occurs when there is a decline in the cells that produce melanin in the body. However, this is not the only reason.

Sometimes, white patches occur on our face due to overexposure in the sun or due to some infection on the skin. This also leads to skin pigmentation, which results in white spots.

But this skin-related issue should be considered serious, as this may effect our confidence to go out in public. Apart from the face, white spots can also occur on our body as well.

However, though there are creams and lotions available in the market, you can treat them naturally, which is more safe and reasonable. There are various home remedies for treating this skin-related issue and they are very effective. Let us see what they are.

Aloe Vera

The anti-inflammatory properties in aloe aloe vera help in healing white spots on the skin.

Ingredients:

1 aloe vera leaf

How To Use:

1. Cut a fresh aloe vera leaf and take out the gel from it.

2. Apply the fresh aloe vera gel on the affected area.

3. Let it stay for 30 minutes.

4. Rinse it off in normal water.

Coconut Oil

The antibacterial and antifungal nature in coconut oil helps in getting rid of white spots on the skin. It also keeps the skin hydrated and moisturized.

Ingredients:

2-3 spoons of coconut oil

How To Use:

1. Take some coconut oil and massage on the affected skin.

2. Keep massaging for about 5 minutes.

3. Do this before going to bed every day.

4. Rinse it off the next day morning.

Ginger

Ingredients:

Ginger Juice

How To Use:

1. Blend a piece of fresh ginger to take out the juice.

2. Apply this fresh ginger juice on the white spots.

3. Let it stay for 5-10 minutes.

4. Wash it off in normal water.

Green Tea

Ingredients:

A green tea bag

1 cup water

Cotton ball

How To Use:

1. Boil a cup of water and dip a green tea bag in it.

2. Let it cool down.

3. Apply this wherever you have white spots.

4. Let it stay for about 10-15 minutes and rinse it off.

Papaya

Ingredients:

A few pieces of papaya

How To Use:

1. Cut a papaya into small pieces.

2. Rub these pieces all over your face where you have white spots.

3. Leave it on for about 15-20 minutes.

4. After 20 minutes, you can rinse it off.

5. You can also use papaya paste instead.

Mustard Oil

Ingredients:

2-3 tbsp of mustard oil

A pinch of turmeric

How To Use:

1. In a bowl, add 3 tbsp mustard oil.

2. Next, add a pinch of turmeric and mix well.

3. Apply this mixture on the affected area and leave it on for 15 minutes.

4. After 15 minutes, rinse it off in lukewarm water.

Sandalwood Powder

Ingredients:

1 tbsp sandalwood powder

1 tbsp honey

How To Use:

1. Mix both the ingredients well to get a thick paste.

2. Apply this on the skin where you have white patches.

3. Wash it off with water after 10 minutes.

Neem

Ingredients:

A handful of neem leaves

1 teaspoon honey

How To Use:

1. Blend some neem leaves to make a thick paste.

2. Add 1 teaspoon of honey and mix them well.

3. Apply this paste on the affected area and leave it on for 20 minutes.

4. After 20 minutes, wash it off in normal water.

Tea Tree Oil

Ingredients:

4-5 drops of tea tree oil

1 tbsp olive oil

How To Use:

1. Mix together both tee tree oil and olive oil.

2. Take a cotton ball and dip it in the tea tree oil. Apply this on the affected area.

3. Leave it for 15 minutes and wash it off with lukewarm water.

If you still do not find any change after using the above-mentioned remedies, there are chances that you have a serious case of vitiligo. In that case, it is always recommended to consult a dermatologist.