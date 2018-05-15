Remedies To Remove Stretch Marks

Stretch marks are very common among everyone. These scars can even be very embarrassing to flaunt our favourite knee-length or sleeveless dress sometimes.

There are various causes for a stretch mark to appear. This can be due to a sudden weight loss or gain, stress, hereditary factors, etc.

Initially, stretch marks appear red in colour. But later on, it changes to silver lines with time. But there is nothing to worry about. You can get rid of this using natural home remedies. Let's see what they are.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera works wonderfully on the skin. It also has antioxidant properties that help in healing the stretch marks faster.

You can apply fresh aloe vera gel and massage on the stretch marks for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, rinse it off in lukewarm water.

You can also try another alternative. Take some fresh aloe vera gel in a bowl. Add oil from a Vitamin E capsule and mix them well. Apply this mixture on the marks and massage until it is absorbed. Leave it on for 15 minutes and wash it off using lukewarm water. Repeat this once or twice a day for better results.

Castor Oil

Castor oil contains agents that lead to faster healing of the stretch marks and other skin-related issues.

Warm some castor oil and apply it on your stretch marks. Leave it on for 20 minutes and wash it off in lukewarm water. You can use this remedy every day before going to bed for faster and better results.

Coffee Scrub

Coffee contains antioxidant properties and works well in lightening the stretch marks. This scrub will also help in improving the blood circulation.

Mix together 2 tbsp of coffee powder with water and make a paste. Scrub this on the affected area in a circular motion for 3-5 minutes. After 5 minutes, wash it off in lukewarm water. Make sure that you apply some moisturizer after that.

Almond Oil

Vitamin E contained in almond oil helps in nourishing the skin tone. This not only helps in lightening the stretch marks but also will help in improving the skin tone.

Mix together equal amount of almond oil and your favourite essential oil. Apply this on the affected area and massage for 5-10 minutes. Rinse it off in lukewarm water. You can use this remedy twice every day.

Sugar Scrubs

Sugar helps in exfoliating the skin and in removing the dead skin cells. It increases blood circulation and thus helps in lightening the stretch marks.

Take 1 tbsp of sugar and 2 tbsp of almond oil in a bowl. Scrub this on the affected area gently, in a circular motion. Wash it off with cold water. Use this once in a week continuously for 3 weeks. This will help in lightening the stretch marks effectively.

Baking Soda

Baking soda is also an age-old exfoliating agent. It helps in removing the dead cells and reduces stretch marks.

Mix 1 tbsp of baking soda with a few drops of fresh lemon juice. Apply it on the stretch marks and wrap it with a cling. Leave it on for 20-30 minutes. After 30 minutes, remove the wrap and wash it with warm water.

Apply this every day for removing the stretch marks quickly.

Olive Oil

Olive oil works well for most of the skin-related issues. It contains antioxidants, nutrients and vitamins.

Lightly warm the oil and massage it on the affected area for a few minutes. Do not wash it off. Repeat this twice every day for better and faster results.

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil also has anti-inflammatory properties. One of the lesser known benefits is that it helps to fade away stretch marks and scars.

Mix the essential oil with the coconut oil/olive oil and massage on the stretch marks. Let it get absorbed by the skin and leave it on.

Lemon

The acidic properties in lemon help in lightening the stretch marks.

Cut a fresh lemon and gently scrub a slice of lemon on the affected area. Leave the mixture on for 15 minutes and wash it off in lukewarm water. You can also use this remedy every day.