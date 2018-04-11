Remedies To Beat Body Acne This Summer!

Acne is a major issue faced among all of us, irrespective of whether we are men or women.

During the summer, your body produces more oil and you sweat more, so when you combine oil and sweat, well, you get acne.

The breakouts on your chest and back tend to be a little different than the acne on your face. They're technically called folliculitis, which is when the hair follicle becomes infected. However, it looks the same as facial acne and can be treated with the same products and ingredients. Bacteria can also get stuck in your pores and cause acne on the body.

But body acne or breakouts are not the results of a sudden phenomenon, although these appear suddenly on the skin most of the time, especially during the summer season.

Sometimes, body acne can be treated by taking medicines, applying creams, etc. But it is always better to go for natural remedies using ingredients that are easily available in our home.

Let's take a look at what those remedies are that you can try to treat shoulder acne with or if you have an acne-prone skin.

Lemon And Sugar Scrub

The natural astringent contained in lemon helps in drying out the inflammation caused by acne, open clogged pores and brighten your dull complexion. Lemon also helps in lightening dark skin.

How To Use:

Take one whole lemon, cut it in half. You can also make lemon slices as well.

Cover all the lemon with sugar. Now, gently scrub your shoulder or chest with the mixture. Continue scrubbing for 2 to 3 minutes or until the sugar granules completely dissolve. Let it stay for five more minutes. After this, wash it off or you can clean it with a cloth as well.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Since apple cider vinegar contains lactic acid and malic acid, it helps in treating body acne. It also helps in exfoliating the skin and balancing the pH level of the skin.

How To Use:

Dilute a few drops of apple cider vinegar with water and apply it on the affected area. Rinse off the area with lukewarm water after 15 minutes. Do it for 2 or 3 times in a day.

Alternatively, you can also dilute some apple cider vinegar in water and drink it for better results. You can drink this once or twice in a day.

Oats

Oatmeal is very effective in getting rid of body acne. Also, its anti-inflammatory properties help to reduce the inflammation and pain.

How To Use:

Mix 1 tablespoon each of oatmeal powder and plain yogurt with 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder. Mix it thoroughly and apply it on the affected areas. Allow it to dry, then scrub it around using circular motions for 5 minutes. Rinse it off with warm water. Do this once a week.

Turmeric

Turmeric is an age-old home remedy for treating acne. Its antibacterial property helps kill the bacteria that may be causing the acne.

How To Use:

Mix 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder and a little amount of water or coconut oil to form a paste. Dab the paste on the affected area. Leave it on for about 1 hour. Wash it off with lukewarm water. Use this remedy once or twice daily for a few days.

Tomato Juice

Tomato contains some powerful vitamins and minerals that are really good for your skin. Tomato also helps to decrease the inflammation caused by acne.

How To Use:

Take one slice of tomato, mash it or you can make its puree as well. Now, mix one teaspoon of honey in this. Mix both the ingredients; apply this mask on the affected area.

Let it stay for 15 to 20 minutes. Wash it off with water.

Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera has astringent and anti-fungal properties. Thus, it helps in healing the body acne faster.

How To Use:

Take one teaspoon of aloe vera gel. After taking a shower, just apply the aloe vera gel on the affected area. You don't need to wash it off, it will dry in a few minutes.

Alternatively, mix 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel, a few drops of lemon juice and half a teaspoon of honey. Mix all the ingredients well and apply it on the affected area gently. Wait for 15 minutes and wash it off in lukewarm water.

Warm Compress

Warm compress will help you to get rid of body acne really quick. Also, a warm compress will help reduce any pain and inflammation associated with shoulder acne.

How To Do:

Mix 1 teaspoon of salt into 2 cups of warm water. Soak a cloth in it and wring out the excess water. Put the warm washcloth on the affected area for 10 minutes. When it starts cooling down, replace it with a new one. Do this a few times in a day.