DIY Pumpkin Face Masks For Fair And Glowing Skin

There are various fruits and vegetables that are used to make face masks; but pumpkin is one among the few that people go for. People usually opt for papaya, strawberries, potato, cucumber, carrots, etc., but did you know pumpkin makes a wonderful face pack that's suitable for all skin types?

Yes, it is suitable for all skin types. So, if you are looking for a homemade face mask for fair skin, then try out these 5 pumpkin face masks. Before we begin, let's check out the benefits of pumpkin, shall we?

Pumpkins are rich in minerals such as potassium, calcium, phosphorus, copper, and vitamins A, E, C, B-6 and niacin that aid in improving the health of the skin. The exfoliating properties of pumpkin help to gently remove the dead skin cells and make the skin bright and soft.

It also improves your skin texture and removes fine lines and wrinkles as well. Natural fruits and vegetables work wonders for your skin because these are free from harmful chemicals and will not have any kind of side-effects.

Here are a few homemade pumpkin face masks just for you.

1. Pumpkin And Lemon Juice:

Lemons are loaded with vitamin C and citric acid which act as a natural bleaching agent that will help to reduce dark spots and lighten and brighten the skin.

Requirements:

• One tablespoon of pumpkin pulp.

• Few drops of lemon juice.

• 2-3 vitamin E capsules.

How To Use:

• Add one tablespoon of pumpkin pulp and a few drops of lemon juice in a bowl.

• Mix them well.

• Now, break open 2-3 vitamin E capsules and add them to the paste.

• Before you apply this mask, make sure that you clean your face with water.

• Apply this mask evenly on your face and neck, and leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

• Wash it off with normal water.

• Use this mask once in a week for fair skin.

2. Pumpkin, Oats, And Honey Mask:

The rich antioxidant properties in oats help to cure any skin damage that's caused by pollution or UV rays of the sun. It is also considered to be an excellent face cleanser, as it contains compounds called saponins. It helps to remove dirt, oil and is a natural exfoliator.

Honey helps to hydrate the skin and provides moisture to the skin. It tightens the skin pores and the antioxidants present in it help to repair and protect the skin against environmental damage.

Requirements:

• Two tablespoons of pumpkin pulp.

• 1 tablespoon of finely grounded oats.

• Few drops of honey.

How To Use:

• In a bowl, add two tablespoons of pumpkin pulp, one tablespoon of oats and a few drops of honey.

• Make it into a smooth paste. If it's runny, then you can add oats to make it firm.

• Apply this paste on your face and neck and massage it in a circular motion.

• Leave this mask on your face for 15 minutes.

• Wash it off with normal water.

• Use this mask one time in a week.

3. Pumpkin And Gram Flour Mask:

Gram flour is an excellent skin care ingredient that provides various beauty and health benefits. The natural exfoliating properties of gram flour help to exfoliate the dead skin cells and allows new cells to regenerate. It also helps to remove skin tan and lighten the skin tone, making it look bright and supple.

Requirements:

• One tablespoon of pumpkin pulp.

• Two teaspoons of gram flour.

How To Use:

• Mix one tablespoon of pumpkin pulp with two teaspoons of gram flour in a bowl.

• Dampen your skin and apply this mask evenly on your face and neck.

• Leave this mask on your face and neck for 15-20 minutes.

• You can also cover your eyes with sliced cucumber pieces.

• Wash it off with normal water.

• Use this mask one time in a week.

4. Pumpkin, Honey, And Milk Mask:

Raw milk helps to lighten your skin in an instant. This is because raw milk is loaded with proteins, enzymes, minerals, and lactic acid, all of which contribute to skin lightening. Raw milk also contains ingredients that help to keep the skin hydrated and moisturized and prevent the skin from drying out.

Requirements:

• Two tablespoons of pumpkin pulp.

• Half a teaspoon of honey.

• Half a teaspoon of raw milk.

How To Use:

• Mix all the above-mentioned ingredients in a bowl and make it into a smooth paste.

• Now, on a clean face, apply this mask and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Apply some on your neck as well.

• Rinse it off with warm water.

• You can apply this mask before going to bed.

• Use this remedy 2-3 times in a week.

5. Pumpkin, Honey, Milk, And Cinnamon Powder Mask:

Cinnamon has various skin benefits; like it helps to remove the dead skin cells and improves blood circulation and flow of oxygen to the skin. Cinnamon also contains skin-lightening properties that help to make the skin look bright and clean.

Requirements:

• Two tablespoons of pumpkin puree.

• One tablespoon of honey.

• One tablespoon of milk.

• One tablespoon of cinnamon powder.

How To Use:

• Take a bowl and mix two tablespoons of pumpkin puree, one tablespoon of honey, one tablespoon of milk and one tablespoon of cinnamon powder.

• Make it into a smooth paste.

• Now, apply this paste all over your face and neck.

• Let the mask sit on your face for 20 minutes.

• Wash it off with warm water.

• Use this remedy 2-3 times in a week.