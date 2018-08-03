Orange Peel Face Packs To Treat Oily Skin

Belonging to the category of citrus fruits, orange has numerous health benefits that we all are familiar with. But what about its peel? It's often something that we consider to be a waste. But did you know that it can work wonders on your skin?

Rich in Vitamin C, orange peel is considered to be one of the best lightening agents. The antimicrobial and antibacterial properties of orange peels also help in getting rid of acne and inflammation on the skin. It also works as an excellent cleanser that deep cleans our skin.

Orange peel is being used in many cosmetics due to its benefits on the skin. Today, in this article we'll discuss how it actually does good to those with oily skin. Oily skin is very difficult to manage as many other skin issues like acne, whiteheads, blackheads, etc., arise due to this. So let us see how to combat these skin issues.

Orange Peel And Yogurt

This orange peel face pack will help you in getting rid of dull skin by removing the dead skin cells.

Ingredients

1 tbsp orange peel powder

2 tbsp yogurt

How To Do

In a bowl, mix together orange peel powder and yogurt. The yogurt used here should be plain and unflavoured. Apply this pack on your face and neck and then leave it on for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes rinse it off with cold water to get radiant skin.

Orange Peel, Lemon And Honey

If used regularly, this pack works effectively in removing suntan and making your skin brighter.

Ingredients

1 tbsp orange peel powder

2 tsp lemon juice

½ tbsp honey

How To Do

Combine orange peel powder and organic honey. Add a few drops of fresh lemon juice. Mix all the 3 ingredients well. Apply an even layer of this mixture on your face and neck and rinse it off with normal water after 20 minutes.

Orange Peel And Turmeric

Orange peel, when combined with turmeric, helps in giving you a radiant and bright skin thus helping to get rid of dull skin. Also the antiseptic properties of turmeric help in getting rid of any kind of inflammation or acne on the skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp orange peel powder

A pinch of turmeric

Honey

How To Do

This is one of the most simple face packs of all. Mix orange peel powder and a pinch of turmeric. Add some honey and make a fine paste. Apply this on the cleansed face and neck. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Orange Peel-Sandalwood Scrub

This scrub will help in giving a glow to the skin by exfoliating and removing the dead skin cells.

Ingredients

1 tbsp orange peel powder

1 tbsp sandalwood powder

1 tbsp walnut powder

Rose water

How To Do

First combine orange peel powder, sandalwood powder and walnut powder in a bowl. Add rose water as the base to make a paste. Now mix all the ingredients well. Apply this on your face and neck and gently scrub it in a circular motion with the help of your fingertips. Leave it on for 5 to 10 minutes and later rinse it off with cold water. You can use this remedy at least 2 times a week for better results.

Orange Peel Powder, Fuller's Earth And Rose Water

If you want to get rid of those whiteheads and blackheads on your face, then this is the best pack for you.

Ingredients

1 tbsp orange peel powder

1 tbsp fuller's earth

Rose water

How To Do

Mix together orange peel powder and fuller's earth. Add rose water to make a fine paste. Apply this on your face and neck and leave it on for 20 minutes. Later rinse it off with cold water by gently scrubbing it off.

Orange Peel Powder and Almond Oil

This is a massage remedy more than a pack that will exfoliate your skin and make it look fresh.

Ingredients

1 tbsp orange peel powder

Few drops of almond oil

How To Do

All you need to do is combine orange peel powder and almond oil in order to make a paste. Massage this mixture on your face and neck gently with your fingertips. Let it stay for 15 minutes and then wash it off with normal water.