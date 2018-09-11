Ever Heard Of Tinting Eyebrows? Here Are 4 Natural Ways!

Experimenting is a good thing. Many people like experimenting with their hair colour, hairstyle, and even make-up. But have you ever thought of tinting your eyebrows? Well, it's not a new concept, but again not many people know about it. So what exactly is tinting eyebrows?

What Is Eyebrow Tinting?

Having perfect eyebrows is not always about going for threading or removing the extra hair. Sometimes tinting or bleaching it too makes a huge difference and you look cool and smart.

But, what exactly is eyebrow tinting? Eyebrow tinting refers to imparting a different tint or colour to your eyebrows using a semi-permanent colour that is designed and used specifically for eyebrows. Since natural eyebrow tinting uses basic ingredients and does not involve any kind of chemicals, it is safe to use and gives your face an appealing touch.

How Long Does Eyebrow Tinting Last?

Eyebrow tinting generally lasts three to four weeks, depending on the type and the quantity of ingredients used.

Since it is quite a safe option, you can again tint your eyebrows after four weeks or once the colour starts to fade.

One thing you must note here is that while going for eyebrow tinting, it is very essential that you keep your brows moisturised. You can use a home-made moisturiser or even opt for a store-bought one.

4 Natural Ways To Tint Your Eyebrows

Speaking about eyebrow tinting, here are 4 natural ways of eyebrow tinting you can try at home.

1. Coffee

Coffee, as we all know, is a colouring agent. It is also used in home-made hair colour.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons coffee powder

1 tablespoon coconut oil

How to do

Take a bowl and add coffee powder to it.

Now add coconut oil and mix well until it blends into one fine paste.

Let the mixture rest for a few minutes,

Before you start applying this paste to your eyebrows, ensure that they are cleaned dry.

Use a brush to apply the paste on to your brows.

Leave it on for half an hour before you wash it off. If you want a dark brown hue, leave the paste on your brows for some more time. The more time you keep the paste on your eyebrows, the darker the shade will turn out to be.

2. Cocoa

This is another essential ingredient which is used for eyebrow tinting. Cocoa will also give you a chocolaty shade. Also, it is safe to use and will last for about three to four weeks.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

1 tablespoon coconut oil

How to do

Take a bowl and add cocoa powder to it.

Now add the coconut oil and mix it well until it blends into a smooth paste.

Let it rest for a few minutes before you apply it on your brows using a brush.

Wait for half an hour before you wash it off.

Repeat this process after 4 weeks if you wish to get the same eyebrow colour.

3. Henna

Henna, as well all know, has a number of benefits to offer. Henna has been used for hair colouring for years. It is also known to have conditioning properties which makes it a premium choice.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons henna

1 tablespoon olive oil or coconut oil

How to do

Take a bowl and add henna to it.

Now add olive oil or coconut oil and mix it well.

Let it rest for a few minutes before you apply it on your brows.

Wait for 15-20 minutes before you wash it off. The catch here is that if you use good quality henna, it will give you a better shade and take less time for your brows to get coloured. Plus, it will stay on for a longer period of time.

4. Hibiscus Flowers

Not many would know this but hibiscus flowers are used in home-made hair colouring recipes and the same goes for eyebrows too.

Ingredients

2 hibiscus flowers

1 tablespoon aloe vera gel

How to do