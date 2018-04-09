Natural Ways To Fight Sagging Skin On Forehead At A Young Age

Sagging skin on the forehead occurs due to weakened muscle tissues. It is not necessary that wrinkles appear as a result of ageing. The fact is that wrinkles are not restricted to old age.

Young people also face this problem of lose skin on the forehead. Some of the reasons for this are stress, genetic heredity, lifestyle, excess makeup and facial expressions. Yes, you heard that right!

Facial expressions like smiling and frowning can also cause forehead wrinkles due to the movement of the muscles. However, we cannot avoid such things, as these are an essential part in communication.

Many of you who face this might be looking at some natural remedies to treat the sagging skin condition, isn't it? Well, you are at the right place!

Presenting to you the 15 natural ways of preventing sagging skin without affecting your skin. Take a look.

1. Improve Your Lifestyle

A healthy lifestyle is an all-time solution for almost every problem. Likewise, improving your lifestyle can help you in erasing sagging skin. Avoid taking excess stress or tension. Follow a well-balanced diet by including vitamins and drinking a good amount of water. Intake of food with vitamins A, C and E can help in reducing forehead wrinkles.

2. Forehead Massage

Massage is an age-old method of tightening the skin. It improves the circulation of blood in the facial tissues to a great extent. You can do a forehead massage simply at home.

How To Do A Forehead Massage:

Take a few drops of olive oil and gently massage it on the forehead in an upward and downward motion for 8-10 minutes. Do this once or twice every day to get faster results. Olive oil helps in moisturizing and keeps the skin hydrated, which will reduce the wrinkle-causing cells.

3. Avoid Over-exposure To Sunlight

Over-exposure to sunlight can cause damage to your skin and increase forehead wrinkles. Whenever you step outside, make sure you use your regular sunscreen or cover your forehead with a scarf to avoid excessive sunlight from hitting the area. This is because the harmful rays and heat of the sun can damage your skin.

4. Petroleum Jelly

Found in almost every home, petroleum jelly can prevent sagging skin by hydrating it. Apply some petroleum jelly on your forehead and gently massage in a circular motion for up to 5 minutes. Do this once a day before sleep and you can see the difference in a few weeks. However, this remedy is not recommended for acne-prone skin types, as petroleum jelly might increase the production of acne-causing cells.

5. Egg White Mask

The collagen and proteins present in the egg can help in tightening the skin and reducing sagging of the skin on forehead. Separate the egg white from one egg and spread an even layer of the egg white on your forehead. You can wash it off with lukewarm water after drying it for 10 minutes. Repeat it daily to get faster results.

6. Honey

Honey has agents which help in tightening the skin and this helps in brightening the skin. You can either apply raw honey directly on your forehead or mix it with rice flour to get better results. Rice flour contains antioxidants that hydrate the skin. Mix 1 spoon of rice flour to 1 spoon of honey. If you feel the paste is too tight, you can add more honey to the mixture accordingly. Apply the mask on your forehead and leave it until it dries, and wash it off. Do this twice a week.

7. Change Your Sleeping Position

Yes, you read that right. Sleeping on your stomach and pressing your forehead on the pillow or bed can cause forehead wrinkles to appear sooner. Hence, always sleep on your back or your sides to avoid forehead marks and wrinkles before ageing.

8. Yoga

As mentioned earlier, our stress and tension can be a cause of sagging skin seen among the younger generations of today. Yoga is one of the most beautiful among the stress-relieving exercises. Practicing yoga every day can give mental peace and thus keep our mind out of tension and anxiety.

9. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil contains antioxidants that help in moisturizing the skin and keeping it healthy and glowing. It also helps the skin from preventing free radicals and thus making the skin look brighter.

Apply some coconut oil on your forehead and rub it gently until it absorbs on to your skin. Do this every day before going to bed and you can see a huge difference within weeks.

10. Citrus Face Pack

Vitamins C and E can be found in citrus fruits and lemon, which help in hydrating and maintaining the overall smoothness of the skin. You can directly apply citrus fruits like lemon and orange on your forehead and wash it off in lukewarm water after it has dried.

Another way is to make a mask by mixing ¼th cup of orange pulp with rice flour and spreading it on your forehead. Wash it off with lukewarm water after 25 minutes. Repeat this twice a week.

11. Aloe Vera For Wrinkles

The agents contained in aloe vera can regenerate and heal the skin, thus keeping the skin smooth and hydrated. Massage some aloe vera on your forehead before going to bed and before washing your face early in the morning. Let it dry for 15 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water. Repeat this every day to erase sagging skin.

12. Stop Squinting

Avoid squinting while you read if you have the habit of doing so. When you squint, the muscles around your forehead and eyes get stressed, thus causing forehead wrinkles to appear. Invest in buying a pair of reading glasses in order to avoid such circumstances.

13. Avoid Alcohol And Cigarette

Alcohol consumption and smoking are other reasons for forehead wrinkles to appear at a young age. This can increase the production of ageing cells due to the content present in them. It breaks down the collagen and loosens the skin, which creates forehead wrinkles.

14. Hydrate Your Face

Keeping your skin hydrated is very important to avoid wrinkles. Keep your skin moisturized in order to avoid the skin from drying. Also, avoid using harsh soaps to clean your skin. Use soaps that contain less of chemicals to wash your face every day. By doing so, it can help reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

15. Get Enough Sleep

Sufficient sleep is important equally for the skin as for the rest of the body. Lack of sleep breaks down the skin cells which can be a factor for forehead wrinkles to appear. Try to get seven to eight hours of a good amount of minimal sleep every day and this will help to erase the forehead wrinkles to a great extent naturally.