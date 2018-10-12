Taking good care of your skin is extremely important, especially when you have to deal with acne-prone skin. Acne can not only be difficult to deal with, but it can also be a painful experience for many. It is, therefore, advisable to treat acne as soon as it starts appearing. But, how do we do that? Well, you can look into your own kitchen for some help!

Home remedies are an effective solution for a number of skin conditions, including acne. They help to treat acne and acne scars effectively and without any side-effects. Moreover, they are cost-effective and do not burn a hole in your pockets.

Speaking of home remedies, have you ever tried using rosehip oil for treating acne? It does have a number of beauty benefits attached to it, but does it help in treating acne? And how?

Beauty Benefits Of Rosehip Oil

While rosehip oil has a number of benefits to offer, some of the prominent ones are listed below:

Fades scars

Treats acne, pimples, and blemishes

Evens out pigmentation

Lightens freckles

Moisturises skin

Treats rosacea and eczema

Treats stretch marks

Treats and lightens dark spots

Is Rosehip Oil Effective In Treating Acne?

Rich in vitamins and nutrients that are extremely good for the skin, rosehip oil is an absolutely effective remedy for treating acne. It contains linoleic acid in abundance which contributes towards healing pimples and acne. If you are the one who does not want any harsh chemicals on their skin and yet want to get rid of acne and acne scars instantly, rosehip oil is your one stop solution.

You can find rosehip oil as a key ingredient in many acne controlling moisturisers, serums and creams. It is rich in Vitamin C that is known for its ability to protect skin from dirt, dust, and pollution. It also helps to repair and heal skin at a much faster rate. It also boosts collagen production in the skin.

With so many benefits, rosehip oil does sound as a choicest option for fighting off acne at home.

How To Use Rosehip Oil For Treating Acne?

There are several ways in which you can effectively use rosehip oil for treating acne - one of them being applying and massaging it topically on the affected area using a cotton ball. You can also make an oil concoction using rosehip oil for treating acne and acne scars. Moreover, you can also make a homemade night cream using rosehip oil to treat acne. Listed below is a quick and simple recipe for making rosehip oil-enriched night cream:

Ingredients

2 tbsp rosehip oil

2 tbsp shea butter

1 tbsp lavender essential oil

Few drops of rosewater

How to do

In a bowl, add both the oils and mix well.

Next, add shea butter and gently whisk all the ingredients together until they form one creamy paste

Lastly, add a few drops of rosewater and blend everything well.

Transfer the creamy paste into a small air-tight container for future use.

Apply this cream on your face every night before you go to bed. It will work on your acne and acne scars overnight and also eventually lighten your skin tone.

Precautions To Be Taken While Using Rosehip Oil For Skin