How To Use Red Sandalwood Powder For Flawless Skin

We all face different types of skin issues in our everyday life. Some common issues like dry skin, acne or pimple scars, pigmentation etc., bother us to a great extent. As a result, we end up trying anything and everything which are available in the market that claim to solve these issues instantly. But nothing can beat natural remedies when it comes to safety and cost-effectiveness.

And in this article we'll be focusing on a natural ingredient, that is, red sandalwood. All of you must have come across beauty products that contain sandalwood. But red sandalwood is lesser known when compared to the normal sandalwood.

How Red Sandalwood Benefits The Skin?

Red sandalwood also known as Rakta Chandana is an ayurvedic herb that were used by our ancestors in their everyday beauty regimes. It can either be used in a paste form or powder form. A little coarse in nature as compared to regular sandalwood, it works effectively on any type of skin. It can help in getting rid of blemishes and pigmentation along with evening out the skin tone. Apart from this, using red sandalwood regularly will help in attaining a tan-free and fresh looking skin.

Let us have a look at how to use this red sandalwood for flawless skin.

1. Rose Water And Red Sandalwood Pack

Ingredients

1 tbsp red sandalwood powder

1 tbsp rose water

1 tsp honey

A pinch of turmeric

Method

This mask will help you in treating acne and pimple scars with its cooling effect. Mix together sandalwood powder and rose water. Add honey and turmeric in to it and combine all the ingredients well. If you are allergic to turmeric you can skip this ingredient.

Apply this either all over your face or just the effected area alone. Leave it on until it dries up. Later rinse it thoroughly with lukewarm water. This remedy can be used on a regular basis until you notice the difference.

2. Lemon Juice And Red Sandalwood Pack

Ingredients

1 tbsp red sandalwood powder

A few drops of lemon juice

Method

This mask suits best for people with oily skin. It helps in controlling the excess sebum produced on the skin along with tightening the pores of the skin.

All you need to do is mix together red sandalwood powder and lemon juice to make a smooth paste. Apply this on cleansed face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Later rinse it of with cold water. Since lemon juice contains acidic properties it can make your skin dry. In order to avoid that apply some moisturiser made for oily skin.

3. Papaya And Red Sandalwood Pack

Ingredients

1 tbsp sandalwood powder

½ ripe papaya

Method

Both papaya and red sandalwood powder possess properties that aid in exfoliation of the skin by removing the dead skin cells. This will ultimately make your skin look fresh and healthy.

First, cut the papaya in to small pieces and blend it enough to make a paste. Add 2 tbsp of this papaya paste to the red sandalwood powder. Mix both the ingredients well.

Apply this paste evenly on your face and gently massage for 2 to 3 minutes. Leave it on for 20 minutes and then rinse it off with normal water. Use this exfoliation mask once in a week to rejuvenate your skin.

4. Curd, Milk And Red Sandalwood Pack

Ingredients

1 tbsp red sandalwood powder

2 tbsp curd

2 tbsp milk

½ tbsp turmeric

Method

If you have blemishes and pigmentation on your skin this pack will help you get rid of it and give you an even skin tone.

In a bowl, mix together 1 tbsp red sandalwood powder, curd and milk. Add a pinch of turmeric if you are not allergic to it. Apply this on your face and leave it on for few minutes. Later rinse it off by scrubbing it off in normal water and pat dry. Use this remedy once or twice a week for better results.

5. Cucumber And Red Sandalwood Pack

Ingredients

1 tbsp red sandalwood powder

½ cucumber

Method

Cucumber as we all know has cooling properties that help in keeping your skin look fresh and healthy. When combined with red sandalwood powder, it works effectively in getting rid of those stubborn suntans.

Peel off the cucumber and cut it into small pieces. Blend this to make a paste. You can also grate the cucumber and take out the juice. Now add 2 tbsp of this cucumber juice to the red sandalwood powder and mix the ingredients well.

Apply this on your face and let it stay for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes rinse it off with normal water. Use this regularly until you notice the difference.

6. Coconut Oil And Sandalwood Pack

Ingredients

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp red sandalwood powder

Method

Unlike normal skin dry skin needs a little extra hydration. And coconut oil is an age-old remedy that helps in making your skin moisturised, thus eliminating dry skin. So, this pack can be used for those with dry skin.

Mix coconut oil and red sandalwood powder and make a fine paste. If the coconut oil is in solid form make sure that you heat it up and then use it in the mask. Apply this mask on your face and then gently massage in a circular motion with your fingertips. Continue this for few minutes and then rinse it off with warm water.