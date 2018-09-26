Did You Know That Ginger Can Treat Dark Spots And Acne Scars?

Dark spots and acne scars are the most stubborn skin issues. However, we have the right solution for you here. In this article, we'll give you some remedies using ginger to treat dark spots and acne scars effectively.
One of the finest natural and ayurvedic ingredients, ginger can do wonders for your skin, especially dark spots and acne scars. The antioxidants present in ginger helps to fight dark spots caused by ageing. Also, the regular use of ginger on skin helps in improving the blood flow and ultimately brighten the complexion. Ginger also possesses antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that help in getting rid of any kind of inflammation on the skin. Ginger is a natural ingredient that will improve the elasticity of the skin, thus making it soft and supple.
Check out how you can use ginger in combination with other ingredients to get rid of dark spots and acne scars.
Ginger And Aloe Vera
Ingredients
1 tbsp ginger juice
2 tbsp aloe vera gel
½ tbsp honey
How to do
1. Take a fresh piece of ginger, grate it and squeeze out the juice from it.
2. Add aloe vera and raw honey into the ginger juice and mix all the ingredients well.
3. Take a cotton pad and dip it into the mixture.
4. Apply this on the affected areas and let it stay for 20 minutes.
5. After 20 minutes rinse it off with lukewarm water.
Ginger And Olive Oil
Ingredients
1 tbsp ginger juice
1 tbsp olive oil
How to do
1. Grate the ginger and squeeze out fresh juice from it.
2. Add olive oil and mix the ingredients well.
3. Apply this mixture all over your face or only on the affected areas.
4. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes and then rinse it off with warm water.
5. Apply this 1-2 times in a week.
Ginger And Green Tea
Ingredients
Grated ginger
Green tea
How to do
1. Brew some green tea and mix it with grated ginger.
2. Apply it all over your face using a cotton pad.
3. Let it stay for 15 minutes.
4. Later you can wash it off with warm water.
5. Use this mask once in a week.
Ginger And Lemon Juice
Ingredients
1 tbsp grated ginger
5 ml lemon juice
20 ml green clay
How to do
1. In a clean bowl add grated ginger, lemon juice and green clay.
2. Blend all the ingredients to get a smooth paste.
3. Apply this mixture evenly on your face and leave it on for half an hour.
4. Later wash it off with cold water.
5. Use this mask 2-3 times in a week to get rid of acne effectively.
Ginger And Honey
Ingredients
1 tsp dry ginger powder
1-2 tbsp raw honey
How to do
1. Mix together ginger powder and raw honey in a clean bowl.
2. Apply this on the affected area or entire face.
3. Let the mixture stay for about 15-20 minutes.
4. Later you can wash it off in normal or lukewarm water according to your convenience.
5. Apply this ginger mask at least twice a week for best results.
Ginger And Yogurt
Ingredients
1 tbsp grated ginger
2-3 tbsp yogurt
1 tsp olive oil
A few drops of fresh lemon juice
How to do
1. Mix together grated ginger, yogurt, olive oil and finally a few drops of lemon juice.
2. Apply an even layer of this mixture on cleansed face and neck.
3. Wait until it gets dry.
4. Later wash it off in warm water.
5. You can apply this mask twice a week for better results.
