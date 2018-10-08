Ever Tried Using Cucumber For Treating Acne​?

Acne can really be difficult to deal with. They can be painful too. What's worse about having to deal with acne is the scars that they leave behind. But, like there is a solution for everything, acne too can be cured easily at home using some basic and simple ingredients from your kitchen. You might actually be surprised to know that acne can treated with some really simple ingredients like cucumber.

Cucumber is used as a natural remedy to calm and soothe irritated skin. It works best for those dealing with acne breakouts or pimples. Cucumber can not only treat acne, but it can also improve your skin tone.

But before we move on to the method of treating acne using cucumber, let's take a look at some of the major causes of acne.

What Causes Acne

Dirt, dust, and pollution gets settled on your skin, causing acne.

Excess oil production in your skin could also lead to acne

Bangs, dandruff, too much heat styling or blow drying could also lead to acne.

Dead skin cells are another major causes of acne.

How To Use Cucumber For Acne

Cucumber toner

Ingredients

¼ cup peeled cucumber slices

2 tbsp water

2 tbsp witch hazel

How to do

Grind the cucumber properly until it turns into juice. Strain it and collect its juice in a small bowl. Discard the rest of the cucumber pulp.

Add water to it and mix it well

Lastly, add witch hazel and again blend all the ingredients well

Pour it into an air-tight spray bottle and store it in the refrigerator.

You can use a cotton ball to apply this toner on your face.

Cucumber face mask

Ingredients

½ cucumber cut into slices

1 tbsp yoghurt

1 tsp honey

How to do

Grind the cucumber slices and yoghurt together to form a smooth consistent paste

Next, add honey to it and mix it all well

Wash your face with cold water and pat it dry. Start applying the pack over your face and neck.

Leave it on for 20 minutes before you proceed to wash it off

Repeat this pack twice a week for desired results.

Cucumber juice

Ingredients

1 cucumber

How to do