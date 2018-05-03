Six Ways You Can Use Honey For Dry Skin

Honey has always been a highly valued natural ingredient for skin-related purposes. It is a natural humectant that is replete with antioxidants and anti-bacterial properties that can work wonders on a myriad of skin problems like acne, blackheads, dull complexion, etc.

Though it can be used for various skin conditions, it is considered to be particularly effective for treating the dry skin condition. This condition is extremely common and can be quite annoying to deal with.

However, with the help of this age-old ingredient, it is very much possible to get rid of dry skin. The moisturizing and skin-hydrating features of honey enable it to treat dry skin and prevent it from getting flaky.

Here, we've listed the most effective ways to use honey for treating dry skin and its related problems. Give them a try to say goodbye to dry skin for good.

1. As A Face Moisturizer

Honey can act as a natural moisturizer and get into the deeper layers of the skin. It can moisturize the skin and give it a major boost of hydration.

What You'll Need:

1/2 Teaspoon of Honey

1 Teaspoon of Aloe Vera Gel

4-5 Drops of Almond Oil

Preparation:

- Create a blend of the above-stated components.

- Put it all over your freshly cleaned face and massage for a few minutes.

- Use this honey face moisturizer at least 2-3 times in a week to get the kind of skin you've always dreamt of.

2. As A Facial Scrub

Honey is a powerhouse of exfoliating agents that can get the gunk out of your skin and prevent it from causing flakiness or dryness.

What You'll Need:

1 Tablespoon of Honey

2 Teaspoons of Coffee Scrub

1 Tablespoon of Lemon Juice

Preparation:

- Mix all the ingredients to get the scrub material ready.

- Apply it to your damp facial skin and gently scrub for 5-10 minutes.

- Leave it there for another 10 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water.

- Use honey in this specific way at least twice a week to get healthy and moisturized skin.

3. As A Body Scrub

A natural humectant, honey can also help get rid of accumulated dead skin cells that make your body's skin appear dry and rough.

What You'll Need:

½ Cup of Olive Oil

1 Cup of Honey

5 Tablespoons of Brown Sugar

3-4 Teaspoons of Grape Seed Oil

Preparation:

- Combine all the ingredients to get the body scrub ready.

- Slather it all over your skin and scrub for 5-10 minutes.

- Once done, wash it off with lukewarm water.

- Weekly application of this homemade body scrub can help you get a soft and smooth skin.

4. As A Face Mask

This is another remarkable way in which honey can be used for hydrating coarse and dry skin. It can provide moisturization to the skin and improve its texture.

What You'll Need:

1 Teaspoon of Honey

½ Teaspoon of Rice Powder

½ Teaspoon of Tomato Pulp

Preparation:

- Mix all the components to prepare this homemade face mask.

- Apply it to your slightly wet face and leave it there for 20 minutes.

- Rinse off the residue with lukewarm water and follow up by applying a light moisturizer.

- Twice a week, treat your dry skin with this honey face mask to get great results.

5. As Facial Toner

Honey can also be used as a face toner to hydrate and soften dry skin. It provides deep nourishment to the skin and prevents it from getting dry.

What You'll Need:

1 Teaspoon of Honey

1 Teaspoon of Milk

2-3 Teaspoons of Rose Water

Preparation:

- Take a mixing bowl, put all the ingredients and stir it for a while.

- Transfer the blend into a spray bottle.

- Use this homemade honey toner at least 4-5 times in a week to solve the dry skin problem.

6. As A Body Butter

Honey is often used as a key ingredient in commercial body butter. Its moisturizing and skin-softening abilities make it an incredible remedy for treating dry skin.

What You'll Need:

3-4 Tablespoons of Honey

1 Tablespoon of Coconut Oil

2 Teaspoons of Lavender Essential Oil

Preparation:

- Put the components in a bowl and stir to get the body butter ready.

- Massage the resulting material all over your body.

- Try using this incredible homemade body butter at least 2-3 times in a week to get rid of dry skin.