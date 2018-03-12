Get Flawless Skin Today With These Amazing Guava Leaves Hacks!

Most of us love eating guava for the myriad of benefits it offers. Green in colour, this fruit and its leaves are not just good for health, but also for your skin and hair. But what is it about guava leaves that it ranks among the top fruits recommended for skin care?

Well, for starters, guava leaves contain essential vitamins and nutrients that helps to delay the signs of premature ageing along with fighting off acne and pimples causing bacteria, thus giving your flawless and clear skin in no time. [1]

You can consume guava on a daily basis to avail its amazing benefits or even use its leaves in your skin care routine in the form of face masks, cleansers, mouthwash, face wash or a toner. Having said that, have you ever wondered what it would be like to use a guava leaves face mask for flawless skin? And, the best part is that you can make your very own guava face mask at home too.

How To Use Guava Leaves For Skin Care?

To prevent fine lines and wrinkles

Rich in antioxidants, guava leaves help to destroy harmful free radicals that damage your skin. Also, it prevents premature ageing, thus diminishing fine lines and wrinkles. [2]

Ingredients

A handful of guava leaves

2 tbsp yoghurt

How to do

Blend some guava leaves with some water and add the paste to a bowl.

Now, add some yoghurt to it and make it into a paste.

Apply it on your face and neck and leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water and apply a moisturiser to your face.

Repeat this twice a week for desired results.

To fight off acne and pimples

Guava leaves and loaded with antibacterial and antimicrobial properties that help to fight off acne-causing bacteria. [1]

Ingredients

A handful of guava leaves

A pinch of turmeric

4 tbsp water

How to do

Grind some guava leaves with some water and make it into a paste.

Add some turmeric powder to it and blend well.

Apply it on the affected area and leave it on for about 10-12 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this once in two days for desired results.

To lighten blemishes

Guava leaves possess amazing skin lightening properties that help to lighten blemishes and give you flawless skin with regular and prolonged use.

Ingredients

2 tbsp guava leaves paste

1 tbsp yoghurt

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp milk

How to do

Combine guava leaves paste and yoghurt in a bowl.

Next, add some honey to it and mix all the ingredients well.

Lastly, add some milk to it and again blend all the ingredients together.

Apply it on your face and neck and leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this process once a day for desired results.

To improve complexion

Loaded with a host of medicinal properties, guava leaves help to reduce skin pigmentation, thus improving your complexion when used topically. It also helps to shrink existing pores on your skin and with regular use, it also reduces the appearance of pores to a great extent.

Ingredients

A handful of guava leaves

2 tbsp multani mitti (Fuller's Earth)

2 tbsp rosewater

How to do

Grind a handful of guava leaves with some water to make it into a paste and transfer it to a bowl.

Add some multani mitti and rosewater to it and again mix all the ingredients together until you get a semi-thick and consistent mixture.

Now apply it to your face and neck and leave it on for about 15 minutes or until it completely dries off.

Wash it off with lukewarm water and pat your face dry.

Repeat this process twice a week for desired results.

To treat oily skin

If you have oily skin type, guava leaves are the perfect solution for you. Make a home-made face mask or a toner using guava leaves and say goodbye to oily skin forever.

Ingredients

2 tbsp guava leaves paste

2 tbsp lemon juice

How to do

Combine both guava leaves paste and lemon juice in a bowl and mix them together.

Apply it on your face and leave it on for about half an hour.

Wash it off with cold water and pat your face dry with a clean towel or a tissue.

Repeat this process once a day for desired results.

To treat blackheads and whiteheads

Guava leaves can help you get rid of blackheads easily when combined with some aloe vera gel and sandalwood paste.

Ingredients

1 tbsp guava leaves paste

½ tsp sandalwood powder

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

How to do

Combine some freshly extracted aloe vera gel with guava leaves paste and mix both the ingredients together.

Add some sandalwood powder to it and again mix all the ingredients together.

Apply it the affected area and leave it on for about 20 minutes before you proceed to wash it off.

Repeat this process twice or thrice a week for desired results.

To maintain oral hygiene

An age-old remedy to maintain oral hygiene, guava leaves can be used as a mouthwash.

Ingredients

A handful of guava leaves

1 tsp salt

How to do

Boil a handful of guava leaves and add some salt to it while boiling.

Once done, strain all the water and transfer it to a bottle. Allow it to cool down and use it later on.

You can use this solution twice a day as a mouthwash.

To treat skin infections, irritation, & itching

Treating skin infections like irritation, itching or insect bite has become a lot more easier with home remedies like guava leaves. These leaves are popularly known as allergy blockers that help to soothe your skin.

Ingredients

A handful of guava leaves

1 cup water

How to do

Boil a handful of guava leaves in a cup of water.

Once done,turn off the heat and strain the water in a bowl and allow it to cool down.

After the liquid gets cooled down, transfer it to a spray bottle and store it in a dry place and away from direct sunlight.

Use this every time you wash your face.