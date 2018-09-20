Grandma's Secret: Using Cocoa Butter For Wrinkles

Admit it! Nobody likes to have a wrinkled face. Everybody loves flawless skin and complexion and often tend to do so many things to get that spotless look - at least once. We often find ourselves resorting to so many creams - day creams, night creams, lotions, sunscreen, and much more - just to get rid of fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots. But are these really effective? Are they harming your skin in any way? Guess what? It does - to some extent!

What do you do in such cases? You can just leave your skin to get rid of wrinkles by itself. But, hang on! Have you heard of home remedies? Well, they are cost-effective, to begin with. Secondly, they are far better and are natural than store-bought creams and beauty products. What's more? Home remedies use basic ingredients from your kitchen and give you flawless skin in no time. And, their effect is long-lasting too.

Speaking of wrinkles, have you ever tried using cocoa butter? Well, your grandmother might have often told you to use cocoa butter for your skin as it prevents fine lines and lowers the process of ageing. But have you ever listened to her? If not, there's no time like now. Start using cocoa butter regularly and see the magical difference for yourself.

To help you get started, here are some cool, easy, and quick cocoa butter recipes for wrinkles. But before that, to help you get to know the ingredient better, listed below are some of the amazing benefits of cocoa butter:

Why Should You Use Cocoa Butter For Skin Care?

It helps to fight wrinkles.

It prevents dryness of skin and moisturises it.

It soothes burns, rashes, and skin irritation.

It fights the signs of premature ageing.

It also heals chapped lips.

With so many beauty benefits, cocoa butter surely deserves a place in your beauty regime. And, if you are already fighting wrinkles, there's no other beauty ingredient like cocoa butter.

Cocoa Butter Night Cream

Ingredients

2 tablespoons cocoa butter

1 tablespoon virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon coconut oil

How to do

In a pan, take some cocoa butter and add olive oil to it. Turn on the gas.

Now add coconut oil to it and blend all the ingredients well.

Take the pan off the heat and let it cool.

Once cooled, transfer the mixture into a glass container and store it in a cool and dry place for further use.

You can apply this night cream before you go to sleep. It will ensure that your skin stays moisturised throughout the night. Repeated use of this cream will help you get rid of wrinkles and fine lines.

Cocoa Butter Face Pack

Ingredients

2 tablespoons cocoa butter

1 tablespoon raw honey

How to do

In a bowl, mix cocoa butter. Ensure that the cocoa butter is not too hard and is already softened.

Add honey to it and mix well until it blends into a smooth paste.

Wash your face and pat it dry.

Start massaging your face with this cocoa butter paste for at least 5 minutes. Now apply it as a face pack. Apply the paste to your neck as well.

Leave it on for at least 15 minutes before you wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this pack twice a week for desired results.

Cocoa Butter Lotion

Ingredients

Half cup cocoa butter

Half cup coconut oil

4 tablespoons almond oil/ olive oil/ jojoba oil

How to do

Keep a non-stick pan on a stove and add cocoa butter to it. Keep stirring the cocoa butter from time to time until it gets liquefied completely. Keep the heat levels on medium-low.

Once the cocoa butter melts completely, take it off the heat.

Now add any one of the above-mentioned oils to it and stir well.

Allow it to cool down and then refrigerate the mixture. Since this process takes quite some time, you need to keep checking the mixture from time to time and get it out of the fridge once it starts to get firm. Ensure that it does not become too dense and solid.

Once it's slightly firm, take it out from the fridge and transfer the mixture into a blender.

Blend it properly until it forms a smooth paste.

Store the whipped lotion in a lotion jar for further use. Store it in a cool and dry place.

Try these amazing cocoa butter recipes for smooth, soft, and wrinkle-free skin.