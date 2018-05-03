How To Treat Mosquito Bites Instantly Using A Banana Peel?

Are mosquitoes bothering you? Do you suffer from frequent mosquito bites? Well, we can understand your pain. Mosquito bites could be really troublesome and everybody at some point look for ways to get rid of these annoying mosquitoes. But, what happens when mosquitoes bite you? It leaves a mark on your skin, and it is even more frustrating when there is a mosquito bite mark or rashes on your face.

Wondering what you can do to get rid of these bite marks? Well, banana is the solution. Not exactly the fruit...but its peel. Yes, you read it right! Banana peel - the saviour of your skin by all means. It offers unmatched benefits that no other fruit peel offers. It also has the capacity to reduce the inflammation caused by mosquito bites.

So, you must be wondering as to how can one use banana peel for treating mosquito bites, right? Well, for that you need to read on.

Method 1:

Take a banana and a knife.

Peel the banana and keep it aside.

Take the banana peel and peel it again from the inside.

Take the peeled portion in a bowl and add a few drops of glycerine to it.

Blend the glycerine and the peel extract to make a smooth paste.

Let the mixture rest for a few minutes.

Apply it on your face or the affected area in the similar way in which you apply a face pack.

Leave it on for an hour.

After an hour, rinse it off with cold water. While rinsing it off, you can actually massage your face in a circular motion.

Pat your face dry with a towel.

Repeat this activity twice a week for desired results.

And, while you apply this freshly made pack, you can eat the banana that you kept aside to satisfy your hunger pangs.

Now that you know the entire procedure, you must be wondering what are the benefits of this pack apart from treating the mosquito bites. Well, here is a list of benefits this pack offers.

Benefits That This Excellent Pack Offers:

1. Banana peel has non-inflammatory properties, which help to reduce the size of the bump caused by a mosquito bite, thus erasing it over time.

2. It helps to reduce itchiness caused by mosquito bite.

3. It acts a cooling agent and reduces the pain.

4. The use of glycerine makes the affected area soft as well as moist, thus preventing dark spots from occurring.

Let's move on to the next method of treating mosquito bites with banana peel, rosewater, and ice.

Method 2:

Take a bowl and put banana peel in it. Refer to method one to know how to remove banana peel.

Add rosewater to the peel and blend it nicely to form a paste.

Let the mixture rest for a few minutes and then apply it on the affected area.

Take a cloth and fill it with crushed ice cubes. Tie the cloth properly, so that the crushed ice cubes do not fall off.

Place the cloth on the affected area where you have applied the banana paste.

Dab the cloth on the affected region for at least half an hour.

Rinse the affected area with water and pat it dry with a towel.

Repeat this activity twice a week for desired results.

Benefits Of This Pack:

1. Banana peel has non-inflammatory properties which help to reduce the size of the bump caused by mosquito bite, thus erasing it over time.

2. Ice helps to reduce the itchiness and the pain caused by mosquito bites.

3. Rosewater leaves a soothing sensation and makes your skin healthy, restoring its natural glow.

Well, well, well...it's not yet over. There's another method to treat the rashes and redness caused by mosquito bites. Read on to know what comes next.

Method 3:

Take a bowl and add banana peel to it. Refer to method one to know how to remove banana peel.

Take one medium-sized cucumber and grind it to make a paste.

Mix both the ingredients and grind them together to make a smooth paste.

Apply the mixture on the affected area and leave it on for an hour.

Rinse it off with ice cold water and pat it dry with a towel.

Benefits Of The Mask:

1. Banana peel has non-inflammatory properties which help to reduce the size of the bump caused by mosquito bite, thus erasing it over time.

2. Ice cold water soothes your skin and reduces the burning sensation caused due to itching.

3. Cucumber, as we all know, offers soothing benefits and gives you relief from itching and pain.

By now, I am pretty sure you must have got to know the amazing uses of banana peel and how it helps to treat mosquito bites. These methods can easily be tried at home and they have zero side effects. Try these amazing methods at home and do let us know what you feel about them. Use the comments section below to leave your comments and feedback.