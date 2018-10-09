Best Remedies To Remove Blackheads With Egg White

Blackheads are caused due to clogged hair follicles. Excess sebum produced on the skin combines with other impurities leading to blackheads. Dealing with these stubborn blackheads can be difficult. Face washes, scrubs, face packs, etc., that promise to remove blackheads effectively do not help most of the time.
Therefore in this article, we'll be discussing the natural methods to remove blackheads. And this time it is using egg whites.
Egg whites possess astringent properties that help in reducing the overproduction of sebum on the skin. Also, it helps in rejuvenating and regenerating the skin due to the presence of amino acids and essential nutrients.
Now let us take a look at how to treat blackheads effectively using egg whites.
Egg White And Honey Mask
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp raw organic honey
- 1 egg
How to do
Separate the egg white. Add raw honey into the egg yolk and whisk the ingredients well. Take a brush and apply about 2-3 layers of this mask on your nose and leave it on. You can wash it off after 20 minutes in cold water. Follow this remedy every alternate day for better results.
Egg White And Baking Soda
Ingredients
- 1 egg
- 2 tbsp of baking soda
How to do
In a bowl, add baking soda. Add a few drops of water so that you can make a smooth paste. Separate an egg from an egg white and whisk it well. Add the egg white to the baking soda paste. Combine all the ingredients well. Apply this mask on your face and gently rub it with the help of your fingertips for 5-8 minutes. Leave it on for 10 minutes.
Egg Whites And Sugar Scrub
Ingredients
- 2 eggs
- 1 tbsp sugar
How to do
First, separate the egg whites and whisk the eggs. Add the sugar and then whisk both the ingredients well once more. Now apply this mixture on your face and gently scrub in a circular motion for few minutes. Let the mixture stay for another 20 minutes and later rinse it off with normal water. Repeat the same process at least 2-3 times a week.
Egg Whites And Oatmeal
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp oatmeal
- 2 eggs
How to do
In a bowl, add the oatmeal and some water. Cook the oatmeal for some time. Let it cool and come down to the room temperature. Separate the egg white and add it to the cooked oatmeal. Mix the ingredients well. Apply this on your face and wash it off in normal water after 15-20 minutes and pat dry with a soft towel.
Egg Whites And Lemon
Ingredients
- 1 egg
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
How to do
Separate the egg white from an egg and add it in a bowl. Next, squeeze in some fresh lemon juice and whisk the ingredients well with the help of a spoon. Apply 2-3 coats of this mixture either on the affected area or on the entire face. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes and later rinse it off with normal water.
