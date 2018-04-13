How To Remove Tan From Neck?

How many of you take out your time in taking care of your neck? All of us are worried on how the skin on our face appears but we neglect about the skin on our neck. Like face, the skin on the neck also turns out to be tanned and dark if we do not take care of it properly.

Tan over your skin layer will be very distracting, especially when you are wearing a dress that does not cover your neck. One reason for neck tanning can be due to over exposure in the sun, especially during the summers.

Some other reasons could be poor hygiene, environmental pollution, obesity or chemicals in cosmetic and beauty products.

Dark tan lines, which may be accompanied by an itching or burning sensation, or even sunburns, can make you conscious and embarrassed. Therefore, it's important to take care of your skin to maintain that beautiful and glowing skin of yours. And what's better than using home remedies to take care of your skin?

Here are some awesome homemade remedies that will help you in removing tan on neck naturally sitting back at home. So, the next time after stepping out in the sun, try out these tan removal remedies that can remove the tan permanently.

Lemon And Honey

The antioxidants in lemon and honey help in removing the tan and in brightening the skin. Its natural skin-whitening properties will give you a fair and glowing skin.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of gram flour

1 spoon of honey

2 spoons of lemon

A pinch of turmeric powder

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and apply it on your face. Leave it on for 20 minutes and then wash it off in lukewarm water. Repeat this twice in a week for faster and better results.

Milk And Sandalwood Powder

We all know that milk helps in enhancing the glow of the skin and has brightening properties, whereas sandalwood is rich in anti-bacterial properties that protect your skin from all skin troubles.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp sandalwood powder

4 tbsp milk (raw)

How To Do:

Take 2 tbsp of sandalwood powder and 4 tbsp of raw milk. Now, mix it together to form a thick paste. Apply on your tanned neck. Massage it onto your skin slowly for 15-20 minutes in an upward motion and wash it off with cold water. Repeat this once in a week.

Buttermilk

Since buttermilk contains lactic acid, it helps in improving the skin tone and hence makes the skin attain a brighter complexion.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp buttermilk

A pinch of turmeric

Take 1 tablespoon of buttermilk and add a pinch of turmeric and mix them well. Apply this lotion on your face and neck. Leave it on for half an hour and wash it off with normal water by gently massaging it. Use this remedy every day for two weeks to get better results.

Potato Juice

Potato has antioxidants that help in making the skin look brighter. It also helps in removing the dead cells, since it has mild bleaching agents.

Ingredients:

1 potato

How To Do:

Cut a potato into small pieces. Grate the potato and squeeze to take out the juice. Dip a cotton pad into it and apply on your face. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Wash it off with normal water.

Apply moisturizer after washing it off, since there are chances that your skin might get dry. Repeat this thrice a week.

Oatmeal Scrub

Oats cleanse and moisturize the skin at the same time. They help you get rid of the dryness that may be responsible for the darkening of the skin on your neck.

Ingredients

¼ cup oats

1 tbsp rose water

1 tbsp olive oil

How To Do

Blend the oats in order to get a powder. Add 1 tbsp of tomato juice and rose water each to make a thick paste. Apply this mixture evenly on your neck and for about 20 minutes. After 20 minutes you can wash it off by gently scrubbing the mask off. Wash with cold water and pat dry.

You can follow this every week twice or thrice in order to achieve faster results.

Papaya And Lemon Juice

Papaya is very effective in getting rid of tan and brightening the skin. Lemon also contains properties that help in improving the tone of the skin.

Ingredients

1-2 piece papaya

2-3 drops of lemon juice

How To Do

Take 1-2 pieces of papaya and blend them in order to get e thick pulp. Add few drops of lemon juice in to the pulp and mix them well. Apply this thick paste on your neck and leave it for about 15-20 minutes. Finally rinse it off in cold water and pat dry. This pack also helps in re moving dark patches.

Repeat this method once in a week to notice the difference.

Yogurt

Yogurt contains natural enzymes that work in conjunction with the acids present in lemon juice to lighten the dark skin on the neck.

Ingredients

1-2 tbsp yogurt

2 tsp lemon juice

How To Do

Mix the two and apply the mixture on the neck. Leave the yogurt pack on for 20 minutes. Rinse with water. You can use this remedy everyday once to see faster and better results.

Watermelon And Honey

This mask will be helpful in getting rid of tanned neck and damaged skin quickly. Watermelon helps in soothing sun damage.

Ingredients

2 tbsp watermelon juice

2 tbsp honey

Just mix equal amount of honey and cold watermelon juice. Mix it properly. First, wash your skin and pat dry. Now apply it on your neck. Let it stay for 30 minutes then wash it off. Repeat this once in a week.

Cucumber

Cucumber works effectively in removing skin tans and rejuvenating the skin. It also helps in keeping the skin moisturized and hydrated.

Ingredients:

½ cucumber

1 spoon sugar

How to do

Blend the cucumber in order to form a thick pulp. In to the cucumber pulp, add 1 spoon of sugar. Apply this mask on your neck and leave it on for about 10 minutes. Wash it off in cold water and pat dry. You can make this mask once and store it in the refrigerator for further use.

Baking Soda

Baking soda has properties that help in removing the dead cells, kills bacteria, thus making the skin look brighter and fresher.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of baking soda

Water

Method:

Mix 1 tablespoon of baking soda and water in a bowl. Gently scrub the mixture on your neck in a circular motion. Wash in normal water and moisturize the face.

Repeat this every day for two weeks and you will see the difference. However, this remedy is not recommended for those who have an acne-prone and sensitive skin.

Honey And Pineapple

Pineapple can help in removing the dead skin cells that cause tanning. Also, loaded with vitamin C, the pineapple extract will reduce the ageing of the skin.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of pineapple pulp

1 tablespoon of honey

How To Use:

Mix the honey with the pineapple. Ensure that there are no lumps formed. Apply this pack on your neck and keep it on for 10-15 minutes. Rinse as usual with water. Repeat this every alternate day for a faster and better result.

Turmeric And Gram Flour Pack

Gram flour will remove the dead skin cells and impurities from your skin. Turmeric aids in evening out your skin tone and removing tan.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of Bengal gram flour

A pinch of turmeric

1 tablespoon of rose water

1 tablespoon of milk

How To Use:

Mix all the above-mentioned ingredients. Apply this pack on the cleansed areas and leave it on for about 20 minutes. Once the pack is dry, moisten your skin with a few drops of water. Then, gently remove the pack by scrubbing first in the clockwise and then in the anticlockwise direction.