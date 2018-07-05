How To Remove Dead Skin Cells From Body Naturally?

Exfoliation of your skin once in a while is important to keep your skin healthy and clean. It helps in removing the dead skin cells that makes the skin look dull and dark. The accumulation of dead skin cells all over the skin tends to affect the complexion of the skin.

Exfoliation of the skin also helps in removing acne, whiteheads, blackheads etc., So in order to remove these exfoliation should be done on a frequent basis if you wish to keep your skin healthy always.

Let us see some home made remedies to treat these dead skin cells that you all can easily make.

Baking Soda

Ingredients

1 tbsp baking soda

1 Vitamin E capsule

How To Use

1. First take 1 tbsp baking soda in a bowl.

2. Cut open a Vitamin E capsule and take out the oil from it.

3. Add this oil in to the baking soda and mix all the ingredients well.

4. Also add a few drops of water if you feel the mixture is too dry.

5. Apply it on the affected area and scrub it gently in a circular motion for 2-3 minutes.

6. Rinse it off in normal water.

Sugar And Honey

Ingredients

1 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp honey

How To Use

1. Mix together 1 tbsp each of sugar and honey.

2. Scrub this mixture gentle on the affected area and massage for few minutes.

3. Finally rinse it off in normal water.

Brown Sugar And Coconut Oil

Ingredients

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp coconut oil

How To Use

1. Mix together brown sugar and coconut oil.

2. Apply this and gently scrub over the affected area for few minutes.

3. Leave it on for at least 5 minutes and rinse it off with lukewarm water.

4. You can increase the quantity of the ingredients depending upon the usage.

5. Repeat this remedy for once or twice a week.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Ingredients

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp water

cotton ball

How To Use

1. Dilute 1 tsp of apple cider vinegar in 1 tsp water.

2. With the help of a cotton ball apply it over the affected area.

3. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes and rinse it off using cold water.

4. Repeat this remedy at least once in a week.

Coffee Powder

Ingredients

2-3 tbsp coffee powder

1 tbsp coconut oil/olive oil

Water

How To Use

1. Take 2-3 tbsp of coffee powder in a bowl.

2. Add a few drops of olive/coconut oil and mix them well.

3. Towards the end add some water to the mixture.

4. Apply this mixture on the affected area and gently scrub for 3-4 minutes.

5. Later wash it off using normal water.

Oatmeal

Ingredients

2 tsp oatmeal

Water

How To Use

1. First blend the oatmeal to make a fine powder.

2. Now, mix it with water and gently apply it on the affected area for few minutes.

3. After few minutes wash it off in normal water.

4. You can use this remedy once or twice in a week for faster and better results.