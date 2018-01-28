How To Remove Dark Skin Patches With Sandalwood Powder

Do you have dark patches on your skin that you wish to get rid of? If so, then do read on, as today at Boldsky, we're letting you know about a natural ingredient that can be used for banishing dark skin patches.
The component we're talking about is sandalwood aka chandan. An age-old remedy for various beauty ailments, sandalwood is a powerhouse of anti-bacterial properties as well as bleaching agents that can lighten dark patches on your skin like no other ingredient can.
Apart from being safe-to-use, this traditional ingredient is easily available and highly effective. From lightening dark patches to treating acne, sandalwood powder can benefit your skin in various ways.
Moreover, there are a number of ways in which you can use this natural powder for removing dark patches from your skin. Here we've listed some of those ways.
Once a week, use sandalwood powder in any of the following ways to remove dark patches from your skin.
Take a look at these ways here:
1.Sandalwood Powder With Milk
- Take a bowl, put ½ teaspoon of sandalwood powder and 1 teaspoon of raw milk in it.
- Stir with a spoon to get a uniform texture.
- Once ready, slather the paste on the affected area and leave it there for 10 minutes.
- Wipe it off with a wet washcloth and follow up by applying a light moisturizer.
2.Sandalwood Powder With Rose Water
- Create a blend of ½ teaspoon of sandalwood powder and 2 teaspoons of rose water.
- Smear the paste all over the dark patches on your skin.
- Allow it to dry for about 10-15 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water.
3.Sandalwood Powder With Lemon Juice
- Squeeze out 2 teaspoons of lemon juice and mix with ½ teaspoon of sandalwood powder.
- Apply the paste on the affected area.
- Wash off after 10-15 minutes and follow up by applying a light moisturizer.
4.Sandalwood Powder With Vitamin E Oil
- Extract oil from a vitamin E capsule and mix it with ½ teaspoon of sandalwood powder.
- Take the paste and spread it all over the troubled area.
- Allow it to dry for a few minutes before washing it off with tepid water.
5.Sandalwood Powder With Olive Oil And Cucumber
- Take 1 teaspoon of cucumber extract and mix it with ½ teaspoon of each, sandalwood powder and olive oil.
- Spread the resulting material all over the affected area.
- Allow it to dry for a few minutes prior to washing it off with tepid water.
6.Sandalwood Powder With Almond Oil
- Simply merge ½ teaspoon of sandalwood powder with 1 teaspoon of almond oil.
- Smear the paste on the dark patches on your skin and allow it to dry for 10-15 minutes.
- Once done, rinse your skin with tepid water.
7.Sandalwood Powder With Orange Juice
- Take a mixing bowl and put ½ teaspoon of sandalwood powder and 1 teaspoon of orange juice in it.
- Stir with a spoon to get paste-like consistency.
- Spread it all over the dark patches on your skin.
- Leave it there for 15-20 minutes prior to rinsing it with tepid water.
8.Sandalwood Powder With Aloe Vera Gel
- Scoop out 2 teaspoons of gel from an aloe vera plant and mix it with 1 teaspoon of sandalwood powder.
- Evenly spread a thick layer of the resulting material on the affected area.
- After 15 minutes, use lukewarm water to wash off the residue.