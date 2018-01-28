How To Remove Dark Skin Patches With Sandalwood Powder

Homemade Concealer for Dark Patches, कंसीलेर से आखों के काले घेरे करें दूर | DIY | BoldSky

Do you have dark patches on your skin that you wish to get rid of? If so, then do read on, as today at Boldsky, we're letting you know about a natural ingredient that can be used for banishing dark skin patches.

The component we're talking about is sandalwood aka chandan. An age-old remedy for various beauty ailments, sandalwood is a powerhouse of anti-bacterial properties as well as bleaching agents that can lighten dark patches on your skin like no other ingredient can.

Apart from being safe-to-use, this traditional ingredient is easily available and highly effective. From lightening dark patches to treating acne, sandalwood powder can benefit your skin in various ways.

Moreover, there are a number of ways in which you can use this natural powder for removing dark patches from your skin. Here we've listed some of those ways.

Once a week, use sandalwood powder in any of the following ways to remove dark patches from your skin.

Take a look at these ways here: