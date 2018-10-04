Natural Remedies Using Garlic To Get Rid Of Moles

Moles are brown or black marks that are seen on the skin. These are natural marks that appear either at the time of birth or develop as we grow up. Even though they are harmless, they could cause embarrassment if they appear in large numbers or in large sizes.
When such moles appear on easily visible areas like face, hands, etc., we might get quite uncomfortable. Apart from the surgical treatments, moles can also be reduced using natural home remedies.
One such solution is by using garlic. Yes, you read that right. Garlic helps in reducing the excess production of melanin on the skin and thus helps in reducing dark spots and pigmentation. Let us see how to use garlic to reduce moles.
Garlic
This remedy is the very basic way to get rid of moles. Peel the skin of a garlic clove and slice it into small pieces. Place these slices on the moles and secure it with a bandage or adhesive tape so that it stays. Leave it for 4-5 hours. Later remove the bandage and wash the area. You can repeat this garlic remedy at least 3 times a day.
Most Read : Get Pimple-free Skin With This DIY Garlic And Honey Face Pack
Garlic And Petroleum Jelly
Take 3-4 garlic cloves and peel off the skin. Take the juice from it by crushing them. Apply some petroleum jelly on the moles first so that the burning sensation caused by garlic can be avoided. Now apply the garlic juice on the moles using a Q-tip. Leave it overnight and you can wash it off the next day morning. Keep repeating this every day until you see a difference.
Garlic And Castor Oil
You'll need 2-3 garlic cloves and a few drops of castor oil. Crush/blend the garlic cloves to make a paste. Add a few drops of castor oil and mix the ingredients well. Apply this on your moles and let it work overnight. Rinse it off the next day morning and pat dry. Use this remedy twice a day to see faster results. You can also use a bandage to secure the garlic paste throughout the night.
Garlic And Vinegar
For this remedy, you can use either apple cider vinegar or the normal white vinegar. Take the garlic cloves and blend them to make a paste. Add enough vinegar to make the paste smoother. Apply this mixture on your moles. Leave it for about 30 minutes. After 30 minutes you can rinse it off with normal water and pat dry. Repeat the process every day.
Most Read : Did You Know These DIY Garlic Remedies Can Stop Hair Loss?
Garlic And Onion
Crush both garlic and onion to extract the juice from both. Start applying the mixture wherever you have moles by using a cotton ball/pad and let it stay for about 15 minutes or so. You can rinse it off using water and pat dry. Repeat this remedy at least twice a day. Onion, when used with garlic, helps in fading away black/brown spots.
Some Tips
1. Since we're using garlic, you might experience a burning sensation. In order to avoid that you can dilute the garlic paste in some water and then apply.
2. You can apply some moisturising cream on your face if your skin becomes dry after applying garlic.
3. Do not scratch your moles after the application of garlic.
4. Make sure that you do not expose your skin to the sun too much as sun exposure causes dark spots to appear on the skin.