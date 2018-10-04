Natural Remedies Using Garlic To Get Rid Of Moles

Moles are brown or black marks that are seen on the skin. These are natural marks that appear either at the time of birth or develop as we grow up. Even though they are harmless, they could cause embarrassment if they appear in large numbers or in large sizes.

When such moles appear on easily visible areas like face, hands, etc., we might get quite uncomfortable. Apart from the surgical treatments, moles can also be reduced using natural home remedies.

One such solution is by using garlic. Yes, you read that right. Garlic helps in reducing the excess production of melanin on the skin and thus helps in reducing dark spots and pigmentation. Let us see how to use garlic to reduce moles.