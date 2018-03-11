How To Determine Your Skin Type

1. Normal Skin:

Oh, people who have this skin type are blessed indeed, as it comes with such few problems. You will need very few skin treatments and very little makeup. This skin type appears to be neither too oily nor too dry. It has very few or no blemishes, and there seems to be no discolouration or hyperpigmentation with this skin type. Basic skincare products would suit you if you have this skin type.

2. Oily Skin:

This skin type can be a pain to deal with, but it does come with its own benefits. If you have this skin type, you would avoid wrinkles and ageing longer, as loss of moisture is the reason the skin stops producing collagen and loses its elasticity.

Oily skin is prone to blemishes like acne, pimples, blackheads and whiteheads due to enlarged or open pores. Oily skin gives a shiny appearance. If you have an oily skin, you should go for products that have salicylic acid or tea tree oil, in order to reduce excessive sebum from the skin and to reduce the appearance of pimples. Make sure you always use a toner after washing and exfoliating your skin, to close up those enlarged pores.

3. Dry Skin:

It often feels like dry skin is a blessing because people with dry skin are spared from problems such as blemishes and scarring left behind by these blemishes. But this is not true, as having dry skin can be very painful and uncomfortable. Some people have such bad dry skin that no matter how much moisturiser they use, it does not help.

Dry skin can be characterised by flaky skin that has redness and sometimes starts to peel away. It also tends to look dull and lacklustre. Dry skin feels tight and is more prone to lines and wrinkles early on, as the key ingredient for collagen production is lacking, and that is moisture.

The best idea if you have dry skin would be to use products that have hyaluronic acid. Hyaluronic acid absorbs moisture from the environment and makes your skin appear plump. Using these products would get rid of all the dry patches on your face.

4. Sensitive Skin:

People with sensitive skin have to be extra-careful about what they put on their face. Any little change in their skincare schedule can either break them out or even cause rashes. Sensitive skin is characterised by blotchy patches, redness, broken capillaries, and even itchy skin at times.

If you have sensitive skin, try to stick to products that are of natural origin. Avoid using toners with alcohol in them, as these can irritate your skin even further. Stick to either natural products or products that are dermatologist recommended. Aloe vera gel can help soothe your skin when it is itchy, so always have some around.

5. Combination Skin:

People with combination skin have the best, or rather the worst of all worlds. Combination skin is dry at certain areas, and is oily at certain areas. People who have this skin type are prone to blackheads and acne, just as much as their oily skinned counterparts, and also have enlarged pores to go with it.

If you have this skin type, be very regular in your cleansing, toning and moisturising rituals. Stick to products that you have known and tested, and do not experiment too much with brands, as anything new can break you out. For moisturising, it is best to go for a gel-based moisturiser containing hyaluronic acid, as it tackles both your problem areas.

Those are all the skin types. We hope this list helps you know your skin type, and buy products accordingly. For more beauty updates, keep following Boldsky!