How To Remove Sun Tan From Feet?

It's said that our feet can speak a lot about our personality. So, do you want to be judged based on how your feet look? No, right? Tanning on the feet can mess up everything.

How many of you take out your time in taking care of your feet? All of us are worried on how the skin on our feet appears but we neglect to take care of it completely. Like hands, the skin on the feet also turns out to be tanned and dark if we do not take a proper care of it.

One reason for feet tanning can be due to over exposure to the sun, especially during the summers.

Other reasons could be chemicals in the cosmetics and beauty products, poor hygiene, environmental pollution, etc.

Dark tan lines, which may be accompanied by an itching or burning sensation, or even sunburns, can make you feel conscious and embarrassed. Therefore, it's important to take care of your skin to maintain that beautiful and glowing skin of yours. And what's better than using home remedies to take care of your skin?

Here are some awesome homemade remedies that will help you in removing tan on feet naturally, sitting back at home.

Cucumber

Ingredients:

½ cucumber

1 spoon sugar

How to do:

1. Blend the cucumber in order to form a thick pulp.

2. Into the cucumber pulp, add 1 spoon of sugar.

3. Apply this mask on your feet and leave it on for about 10 minutes.

4. Wash it off in cold water and pat dry.

You can make this mask once and store it in the refrigerator for further use.

Baking Soda

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of baking soda

Water

How to do:

1. Mix 1 tablespoon of baking soda and water in a bowl.

2. Scrub the mixture on your feet gently in a circular motion.

3. Rinse it off in normal water.

Honey And Pineapple

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of pineapple pulp

1 tablespoon of honey

How To Use:

1. Mix the honey with the pineapple.

2. Apply this pack on your feet and keep it on for 10-15 minutes.

3. Rinse as usual with water.

Repeat this every alternate day for a faster and better result.

Lemon And Honey

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of gram flour

1 spoon of honey

2 spoons of lemon

A pinch of turmeric powder

How to do:



1. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and apply it on to your feet.

2. Wash it off in lukewarm water after 20 minutes.

Repeat this twice in a week for faster and better results.

Milk And Sandalwood Powder

Ingredients:

2 tbsp sandalwood powder

4 tbsp milk (raw)

How To Do:

1. Take 2 tbsp of sandalwood powder and 4 tbsp of raw milk.

2. Now, mix it together to form a thick paste. Apply on your tanned feet.

3. Massage it onto your skin slowly for 15-20 minutes in an upward motion and wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this once in a week.

Buttermilk

Ingredients:

1 tbsp buttermilk

A pinch of turmeric

How to do:

1. Take 1 tablespoon of buttermilk and add a pinch of turmeric and mix it well.

2. Apply this lotion on your feet.

3. Leave it on for half an hour and then wash it off with normal water by gently massaging it.

Use this remedy every day for two weeks to get better results.

Potato Juice

Ingredients:

1 potato

How To Do:

1. Cut a potato into small pieces.

2. Grate the potato and squeeze to take out the juice.

3. Apply on your feet with the help of a cotton pad.

4. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Wash it off with normal water.

Papaya And Lemon Juice

Ingredients

1-2 piece papaya

2-3 drops of lemon juice

How To Do:

1. Take 1-2 pieces of papaya and blend them in order to get a thick pulp.

2. Add a few drops of lemon juice into the pulp and mix them well.

3. Apply this thick paste on to your feet and leave it for about 15-20 minutes.

Finally, rinse it off in cold water and pat dry. This pack also helps in removing dark patches.

Repeat this method once in a week to notice the difference.

Yogurt

Ingredients:

1-2 tbsp yogurt

2 tsp lemon juice

How To Do:

1. Mix the two and apply the mixture on the feet.

2. Leave it on for 20 minutes. Rinse with water.

You can use this remedy every day once to see faster and better results.

Watermelon And Honey

Ingredients:

2 tbsp watermelon juice

2 tbsp honey

How to do:

1. Just mix an equal amount of honey and cold watermelon juice.

2. Mix it properly. First, wash your skin and pat dry.

3. Now, apply it on to your feet. Let it stay for 30 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this once in a week.