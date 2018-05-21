How Does Honey Help In Skin Brightening?

Honey is a common ingredient found in every household and has many other advantages. Just like how it adds sweetness to the food, honey has a lot of other benefits for health and beauty.

Honey works incredibly well on the skin. Antioxidants play a major role in delaying the signs of ageing on the skin. Honey contains antioxidants that brighten the skin, thus keeping it young and beautiful. It also helps in improving the complexion of the skin by removing tan and blemishes.

You can make different packs and masks using honey to brighten the skin and solve other skin-related issues. So, let us find out how we can use honey in our daily skin care routine.

Honey For Brightening Skin

Honey contains properties that help remove the dead skin cells and in brightening the skin.

Honey And Tomato

Ingredients:

1 tomato

1 teaspoon of honey

Method:

Blend a small tomato to make a puree. Add 1 spoon of raw honey. Mix both the ingredients well and apply it on your face evenly. Wait for 20 minutes. Wash it off in normal water. Along with skin brightening, this pack will help you to remove tan and blemishes.

Honey And Lemon

Ingredients:

1 lemon

1 spoon honey

Method:

Cut a lemon into 2 halves. Add 1 spoon of honey on the lemon and rub it all over your face. Let it stay for 5 minutes and wash it off in lukewarm water. Alternatively, you can also mix together lemon juice and honey and apply it on your face

Honey As A Moisturizer

Honey helps in moisturising the skin deeply. It contains properties to help keep the skin clean and soft.

Method:

Take 1 spoon of honey and apply it all over your face. Let it stay for 15-20 minutes. After 20 minutes, rinse it off with cold water. You can do this every day, right before you go to bed.

Honey To Treat Wrinkles

Honey contains antioxidants that help in keeping the skin hydrated and in delaying the ageing signs of the skin. Here is a simple anti-ageing mask that you can try at home.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp papaya

1 tbsp milk

1 tbsp yogurt



Method:

Mash the papaya to form a thick paste. Add all the above-mentioned ingredients in a bowl and mix them well. Apply this mask on clean face and gently massage. Leave the mixture for 30 minutes and wash it off in lukewarm water. You can repeat this remedy once in a week for faster results.

Honey As An Exfoliator

Honey helps in removing the dead cells and in exfoliating the skin if used regularly. This scrub will help in improving the complexion of the skin.



Ingredients:

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp baking soda

Wash your face. Mix together 1 tbsp each of honey and baking soda. Scrub this mixture on your face gently in a circular motion. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes. Later, wash it off in plain water.

Honey To Treat Scars

Honey helps in lightening the scars because of the antioxidants present in it. Also, it is considered to be an antiseptic. You can easily lighten any scar on the skin using the below-mentioned remedy.



Ingredients:

1 teaspoon honey

1 tbsp coconut oil

Mix together both the ingredients. Apply this mixture on the affected area. Gently massage with your hands for 2-3 minutes. Place a hot cloth over it and wait until it cools down. You can use this remedy every day, in order to get rid of scars faster.

Honey To Get Rid Of Acne

Honey has anti inflammatory properties that help in removing the excess oil from the surface of the skin. This helps in getting rid of the acne scars.

Just apply some raw honey on the acne or pimples and leave it on for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, rinse it off in hot water and pat dry. Repeat this once every day.