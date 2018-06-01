Homemade Multani Mitti And Mango Face Pack For Glowing Skin

Most women go to great lengths to achieve a naturally glowing skin. Whether its spending money on a plethora of glow-boosting skin care products or multiple salon sessions.

However, despite all that effort, a majority of women nowadays are plagued with dull-looking skin and have to rely on makeup products to impart a radiant glow on their skin.

If you too are someone who wishes to have a glowing skin that looks naturally flawless and gorgeous, then do read on. As today at Boldsky, we're letting you know about a homemade face pack that can effectively bring a dewy glow on your skin.

The primary ingredients of this face pack are multani mitti and mango. Multani mitti is a traditional ingredient that is widely used for all kinds of skin-related problems.

Enriched with essential minerals this natural ingredient when used in combination with mango, the fruit that is renowned worldwide for its numerous beauty benefits, can make the dull skin a thing of the past.

Read on to know about the recipe to prepare this glow-boosting face pack.

What You'll Need:

A small ripe mango

7-8 almonds

2-3 teaspoons of oatmeal

2 teaspoons of raw milk

2 teaspoons of water

3 teaspoons of multani mitti

How To Make:

• Grind almonds in a blender and put the powder in a glass bowl.

• Put scooped out mango pulp and the stated quantity of oatmeal and multani mitti in the bowl.

•Further, add milk and water and stir to get a smooth paste ready.

How To Use:

• Smear the prepared material all over your face and neck.

• Gently scrub your face for 5 minutes.

• Leave the pack on for another 15-20 minutes.

• Rinse off the residue with lukewarm water.

Benefits Of Mango:

• Mango is a natural source of potassium, a compound that can provide a major boost of hydration to your skin. This, in turn, can help your skin look dewy and fresh.

• It also contains vitamin C. This vitamin is popular for its glow-boosting properties that can help brighten up your skin's complexion.

• Hailed as the king of fruits, mango is loaded with alpha hydroxy acids that can eliminate bumps from your skin and soften its texture.

• B-vitamins present in mango can also help your skin in numerous ways. They can prevent harmful free radicals from causing premature signs of ageing and also improve skin's overall elasticity.

Benefits Of Multani Mitti:

• Multani mitti is a storehouse of exfoliating properties that can help your skin get rid of toxins and impurities that get settled in the pores and lead to a plethora of unsightly problems.

• This traditional ingredient can also eradicate dead skin cells from the deep layers of your skin and impart a natural glow to it.

• Certain compounds in multani mitti like magnesium chloride help it ward off acne and blemishes.

• This age-old remedy can also prove to be highly effective in treating skin pigmentation. Its regular application can make sure that you have an even and bright skin tone.

Benefits Of Almonds:

• Almonds are loaded with vitamin E that enable it to get rid of the dull-looking skin. Its application can provide a natural glow to your skin and leave it looking fresh and pretty.

• Topical application of almonds can also lead to regeneration of new skin cells. As it is chock full of powerful antioxidants that can help your skin attain a younger-looking skin.

• Certain compounds in almonds like essential fatty acids make it an excellent remedy for treating issues like skin discoloration.

Benefits Of Milk

• A high content of lactic acid enables milk to promote collagen and elastin production in the skin. This, in turn, helps the skin combat ageing signs like wrinkles, fine lines, and sagging skin.

• Also, milk contains compounds like magnesium that can work wonders on dull skin. Topical application of milk can boost your skin's natural glow and make it appear bright even without any makeup.

• Milk also contains vitamin D. This vitamin can safeguard your skin from harmful free radicals that often cause a plethora of unsightly skin problems.

Benefits Of Oatmeal:

• Suitable for all skin types, oatmeal is a great source of anti-inflammatory properties that can work effectively on skin conditions like eczema, psoriasis, etc.

• Oatmeal is also considered to be a natural exfoliant that can draw out the toxins from the skin and make sure that the pores stay clean and clear.

• Also, oatmeal is known to contain healthy fat that can boost skin's hydration factor.

Go ahead and make this homemade face pack a part of your weekly beauty routine to help your skin look its absolute best at all times.