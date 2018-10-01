Home-made Instant Face Cleansers For Glowing Skin

Excess dirt on the skin the due to pollution and other environmental factors needs to be removed on a regular basis to protect the skin from damage. Not exfoliating your skin on regular basis can lead to clogged pores and invite acne and pimples.
In order to avoid these, you can simply do a facial cleansing at home in no time using natural ingredients. Facial cleansing will help in deep cleansing the pores and removing dead skin cells which will make your skin healthy and soft.
Below are some natural remedies that you can use to cleanse your face. These remedies will give you instant results without burning a hole in your pockets. Read on.
Lemon Face Cleanser
This natural cleanser involves lemon peel and sugar. The exfoliating properties of both lemon and sugar help in removing the dead skin cells and thus brightening dull skin.
Take a lemon and cut it into two. Squeeze the juice out of it and blend the lemon peel in a blender to get a smooth paste. Add one tablespoon of sugar into the lemon peel paste and mix the ingredients well.
You can use this mixture to scrub on your face for about 2 minutes. Later rinse it off using cold water.
Almond Face Cleanser
The exfoliating properties of ground almonds can deep cleanse the pores and leave a clean and healthy skin. Also, the milk cream used in this cleanser helps in making the skin soft and supple.
Also Read:7 DIY Face Wash Recipes For Clear, Pore-free Skin
Take 2-3 almonds and blend them to make a fine powder. Add 1 tablespoon of fresh milk cream and combine the ingredients. Use this mixture to massage your face for 2 minutes. After 2 minutes wash it off with cold water.
Oatmeal Cleanser
If you have a sensitive skin, then oatmeal is the best remedy to use. It helps in exfoliating and moisturising the skin.
Also Read:Oatmeal Face Scrubs For Acne
Soften the 1 tablespoon of oatmeal by soaking it in warm milk. With a spoon, mash it to make a smooth paste. Apply this on your face and gently scrub for a minute and wash it with normal water.
Honey Cleanser
Honey is considered to be a natural hydrating agent for the skin that deeply nourishes the skin and reduces wrinkles and fine lines.
Apply some raw honey on cleansed face. Dip a towel in warm water. Place the towel on your face for 5 minutes. Let it sit for about 5 minutes. After 5 minutes rinse it off with cold water.
Papaya Cleanser
Papaya has antioxidants, enzymes and vitamins A and C that help in removing the dead skin cells that make the skin look dull and lifeless.
Mash a fresh piece of papaya and add a tablespoon of sugar in it. Combine the ingredients and start applying it on your face. Gently scrub for few minutes in a circular motion and rinse it off using cold water.
Green Tea Cleanser
Green tea helps in soothing and moisturising the skin by maintaining its pH balance.
Simply brew a cup of green tea and strain it. Add 2 teaspoons of fresh aloe vera gel into the green tea and stir well. Store it in the refrigerator. Take a cotton pad and dip it into the green tea solution. Gently apply this all over your face and let it stay for few minutes and wash it off with normal water.
Related Articles
- Can Toothpaste Help In Hair Removal?
-
- Give Yourself A Spa-like Feel With This Glycerine Body Wash Today!
- This DIY Multani Mitti Facial Is Just What You Need For Oily Skin
- Acne Problems? Here’s How You Can Use Castor Oil Effectively To Treat It
- Worried Of Dark Circles? Try This Amazing DIY Eye Brightening Serum
- Homemade Facial Fruit Massage Cream For Glowing Skin