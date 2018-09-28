Homemade Facial Fruit Massage Cream For Glowing Skin

Weekend is here and it's time to pamper your skin and treat it with fruit massages. Yes, you heard that right. Today, we'll have a look at how to make fruit massage creams at home. The fruit facial creams mentioned here can be used depending on your skin type whether it is dry, oily, combination or even sensitive skin.

Facial fruit massage is essential to keep your skin healthy and naturally glowing all the time. After a week full of stress and work, it is important to relax your skin by cleansing it and getting rid of the dirt accumulated on the skin. Moreover, massage aids in improving the blood circulation and brightening the skin.

Now let us see how to make this facial fruit massage cream for glowing skin.

Fruit Massage Cream For Oily And Combination Skin

What you'll need?

4-5 black grapes

2 strawberries

2-3 orange segments

2 vitamin E oil

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tsp cornflour

How to prepare?

Add all the fruits, grapes, strawberries and orange segments to a blender and blend them well. Strain the juice and transfer it into a bowl. Add cornflour into the juice. Fill 1 cup of water in a pan and place the fruit mixture bowl in between and slightly double boil the mixture. Remove this mixture and add the vitamin E oil from the capsule. Next, add fresh aloe vera gel and combine all the ingredients well. You can store this cream in a refrigerator for 5-7 days.

How to apply?

Take a generous amount of the fruit cream and massage it on your face with the help of your fingertips. Massage it in circular upward and downward motions. Do this for 3-4 minutes and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Later, remove the cream using a cotton pad dipped in cold water. The fruits used here are rich in vitamin C and have antioxidants that help in rejuvenating and firming the skin.

Fruit Massage Cream For Dry And Sensitive Skin

What you'll need?

4-5 papaya cubes

3-4 orange segments

1 tbsp clarified butter

1 tbsp corn flour

1 tbsp honey

How to prepare?

In a pan, melt the clarified butter. Add cornflour and mix the ingredients well and remove it from the heat. Blend the papaya pieces and orange segments to make a juice. Strain the juice and add it to the melted butter and cornflour mixture. Finally, add honey and blend all the ingredients well. Store this in an airtight container. This cream will stay up to 8-10 days if stored in a refrigerator.

How to apply?

Take some fruit cream in your fingertips and apply it all over your face and neck. Massage it gently in circular and upward motions for about 4-5 minutes. Let it stay for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes you can wipe it off using a cotton pad dipped in cold water. This fruit cream nourishes the skin deeply, thus giving a soft and supple skin.