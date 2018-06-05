12 Must-Try Face Packs For The Brides-To-Be

So the big day is finally approaching. You must be feeling nervous and excited at the same time, right? It's a beautiful feeling. But it is also the time to take care of yourself - time to really take care of your skin for that healthy glow on your wedding day.

The preparation for your wedding day starts way before. You rush to the parlours to get facials done. But at the same time, this can be quite expensive and time-consuming.

So, if you don't want to waste your time and money on them, but still want that glow, fear not. We've got you covered. Today, at Boldsky, we're sharing with you some face packs that will help you get that bridal glow without spending a ton of money. If you're interested, read on!

1. Honey And Tomato Juice Mask

Honey acts as a natural moisturiser for the skin. It has antibacterial properties [1] and cleanses the skin. It also gently exfoliates the skin. Tomato contains lycopene that protects against the harmful UV rays. [2] It is also rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. [3]

Ingredients

1 tbsp honey

2 tbsp tomato juice

How to use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the mixture evenly on your face.

Leave it on for 25 minutes.

Rinse it off using normal water.

2. Avocado And Honey Mask

Enriched with vitamins and minerals, [4] avocado nourishes the skin. Avocado is rich in vitamins A, C, E and K, magnesium and potassium and helps to give a glow to your skin.

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp coconut oil

How to use

Put the avocado in a bowl and mash it to a fine paste.

Add honey and coconut oil in the bowl and mix them well to get a paste.

Apply the paste evenly on your face.

Leave it for 20-30 minutes to dry.

Take a clean washcloth and soak it in warm water.

Wipe your face using this cloth.

Apply some moisturiser afterwards.

3. Aloe Vera And Turmeric

Aloe vera helps to fight acne and scars. It has antibacterial, antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties [5] that keep your skin healthy and glowing. Turmeric has antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties. [6] It can fight acne and heal your skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

A pinch of turmeric

How to use

Take both the ingredients in a bowl and mix well.

Apply it evenly on your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off with normal water.

Pat your face dry.

Use this twice a week for the desired result.

Note: This mask is suitable for oily skin.

4. Lemon And Milk Powder

Lemon is rich in antioxidants and helps fight free radical damage. [7] It helps to fight acne and keeps the skin clear. Milk tones and moisturises your skin. It helps to fight acne and keeps the skin clean and glowing.

Ingredients

1 spoon milk powder

A few drops of lemon juice

How to use

Mix the lemon juice in the milk powder to get a paste.

Apply the paste evenly on your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off afterwards.

Apply a moisturiser immediately.

5. Banana And Honey

Banana treats acne and dark spots. It is rich in vitamins A, C and E, potassium and amino acids. It has antioxidants [8] and helps to nourish your skin.

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

1 tbsp honey

1 egg

1 cup full-fat milk

How to use

Boil the milk and let it cool.

Scoop out the cream formed on the surface of the milk and keep it aside.

Add the banana into a bowl and mash it to make a paste.

Crack open the egg, whisk it and add to the banana paste.

Add honey and milk cream in the bowl and mix everything together into a paste.

Apply this evenly on your face.

Leave it on for 20-30 minutes.

Rinse it off with cold water.

Apply some moisturiser.

Note: This pack is suitable for combination skin.

6. Lemon And Orange Peel

Orange peel protects the skin from damage. It has antioxidants that help fight free radical damage. [9] It adds a healthy glow to your skin. It unclogs your pores and treats acne and scars. It refreshes your skin.

Ingredients

A few drops of freshly squeezed lemon

1 tomato

1 tbsp dried orange peel powder

How to use

Extract the juice from the tomato by blending it.

Add the lemon juice and orange peel powder in the tomato juice.

Mix them together to form a paste.

Apply it on your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off with normal water.

Note: This pack is suitable for oily skin.

7. Strawberry Mask

Strawberry is rich in vitamin C [10] and dietary fibre. It helps fight free radical damage and removes the toxins. [11] It also contains folic acid. Strawberry helps to fight acne and protect your skin from the damage caused by the harmful UV rays. [12] It helps to brighten your skin and give you that glow.

Ingredients

3-4 strawberries

1 tsp honey

1 tsp yogurt

2 tsp lemon juice

How to use

Add the strawberries in a bowl and mash them to make a paste.

Add yogurt and honey to the bowl and mix well.

Add the lemon juice into the mixture and blend.

Apply this evenly on your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

8. Grape Mask

Grapes are rich in antioxidants [13] and help fight free radical damage. Grapes possess antiageing and anti-inflammatory properties. Grapes are rich in vitamin C and help you get that firm and glowing skin.

Ingredients

2 tbsp grape juice

¼ tbsp baking soda

1 tbsp flour (of your choice)

How to use

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl to make a fine paste.

Apply it on your face evenly.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off with normal water.

9. Papaya pack

Papaya is rich in potassium and antioxidants like vitamin A and C. [14] It moisturises the skin and help fight free radical damage. It unclogs the pores and helps fight acne, scars and blemishes. Thus, papaya will help you get healthy and glowing skin.

Ingredients

1 small ripe papaya

1 tsp honey

1 tsp sandalwood powder

How to use

Add the papaya into a bowl and mash it to make a paste.

Add honey and sandalwood powder in the mixture and blend well.

Apply it on the face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off afterwards.

Spray some rosewater on your face in the end.

10. Cucumber Mask

Cucumber hydrates the skin. It helps treat acne, scars, puffiness and blemishes. It is rich in vitamin C [15] and caffeic acid which help to soothe the skin. Enriched with silica, it will leave your skin healthy and glowing.

Ingredients

1 cucumber

1 tsp gram flour (besan)

A pinch of turmeric

How to use

Extract the juice from the cucumber.

Add gram flour and turmeric to it and mix well.

Apply it on the face.

Leave it on to dry.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

11. Sandalwood Oil And Rose Water

Sandalwood oil is a natural astringent. It has anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties [16] that help to keep your skin clean and healthy. Rose water moisturises your skin, cleans the pores and rejuvenates the skin. It has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties [17] that help to keep the skin healthy and glowing.

Ingredients

3 tsp sandalwood oil

1 tsp rose water

3 tsp milk powder

How to use

Mix all the ingredients together to make a paste.

Apply it on the face evenly.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off with normal water.

12. Honey And Carrot

Carrots are rich in vitamin A and help fight free radical damage. It protects the skin from sun damage. Enriched with vitamin C, [18] it helps to maintain the elasticity of the skin. It also has antiageing properties. [19]

Ingredients

2 tbsp fresh carrot juice

1 tbsp honey

How to use

Mix both the ingredients together.

Apply it evenly on the face.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Note: This pack is suitable for dry skin.