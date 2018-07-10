Homemade Coffee-coconut Oil Scrub For Stretch Marks

Stretch marks can be a nightmare for most of the women out there. They usually are considered as an early sign of ageing.

However, it is not necessary that stretch marks start appearing only because you are ageing. Stretch marks appear when the skin is stretched beyond its capacity. This can occur due to pregnancy or excess weight gain or loss as well.

They first appear as pink lines on the skin. However, with time it matches our skin tone. If you notice stretch marks appearing on your skin you will need to act fast. This is because with time it becomes difficult to diminish them.

So now you must be wondering how to treat them, right? Do not panic as we have all the remedies here. Although there are creams and lotions specially for diminishing stretch marks that are available in the market, home remedies are the best.

Here is a simple home remedy using coffee and coconut oil that can be easily made for stretch marks. Let us see how to prepare this magical scrub.

Ingredients

5 tbsp coffee powder

3 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

Water

How To Prepare?

1. Take a clean jar in which you can store the scrub for future use.

2. Add 5 tbsp of coffee powder and 3 tbsp of coconut oil in to the jar.

3. If the coconut oil is solid make sure that you heat it up and then use it.

4. Cut a fresh aloe vera leaf and scoop out the gel from it and add it to the coffee mixture.

5. Mix all the ingredients together and add a few drops of water in to the mixture to loosen the mixture.

6. If possible, use a wooden spatula to mix all the ingredients to form a smooth paste.

7. Close the lid of the container and store it in a cool and dark place for further use.

How To Use?

1. Take some of this coffee-coconut oil mixture and scrub it on the affected area.

2. Gently massage in a circular motion for 5 minutes.

3. Leave the mixture on for about 20 minutes.

4. After 20 minutes wash it off in cold water.

5. Apply your regular moisturiser after washing the scrub off.

6. Repeat this remedy 2-3 times in a week for better and faster results.

Benefits Of Coffee

The nutrients in coffee work effectively on the skin. Coffee contains antioxidants that tighten the skin and make the skin firm. It also improves the circulation of the blood by exfoliating and removing the dead skin cells present on the skin.

Apart from this, coffee helps in keeping the skin hydrated and moisturised, thus helping in nourishing the skin deep.

Benefits Of Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is almost present in every beauty product that we use. Coconut oil helps in keeping the skin smooth and soft by hydrating and healing the skin with its anti-microbial properties.

Vitamins E and K present in coconut oil help in preventing premature cell ageing. Coconut oil prevents stretch marks with its amino acids that help in keeping the fibres of your tissues together. Coconut oil helps in retaining the moisture of the skin with its fatty acids.

Benefits Of Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is known as 'the healer' for several skin-related issues. It contains vitamins and minerals that work well on the skin. Apart from moisturising, its anti-inflammatory properties heal any kind of inflammation or irritation on the skin. It contains collagen that helps in improving the elasticity of the skin.