Aloe Vera Face Masks For Bright And Glowing Skin

Aloe vera kesar and Honey Face pack| सुपर सॉफ्ट स्किन के लिए लगाऐं ये फेसपैक

Aloe vera is one of the best ingredients for the skin. You must have heard of this gel being used in many lotions for the face and the body that are available in the markets. You can also use the gel extracted from aloe leaves topically, without mixing it in anything.

Pure aloe vera gel has amazing healing properties. It can be used on things like acne, to soothe inflamed skin and to reduce the size of the bumps it forms. Acne can be really painful and it can get really tempting to burst them. Aloe vera gel actually helps remove this urge by cooling down the area.

Another great use for aloe vera gel is to use it on skin that is burnt from too much exposure to the sun. if you have had a long day out in the sun and you feel like your skin is burning, you can dab on some aloe vera gel and get instant relief.

Today we will tell you some recipes for masks you can use at home, using aloe vera gel to get bright and glowing skin easily.

1. For a scrub: Exfoliating your skin is really important to get rid of dead skin cells and give way to skin that is all new and glowing. The skin often begins to look dull and lifeless when dead skin cells are present. You can make scrubs at home using a host of ingredients, but this scrub will suit all skin types.

You will need aloe vera gel, curd, and some brown or white sugar in powder form. Mix all these ingredients together and apply it on your face, rubbing it in circular motion. This rubbing motion helps get rid of the surface dead skin cells.

The aloe vera gel helps soothe and moisturise the skin, the curd helps to brighten the skin due to its lactic acid content, and the sugar helps slough away dead skin cells. Do this once a week.

2. For acne: Acne can be very painful and often leave scars. For this mask, you will need aloe vera gel, some nutmeg powder and a few drops of lemon juice. Mix all the ingredients together to form a paste and apply this on your face liberally.

Keep it on for around ten minutes and then wash it off with cold water. Aloe vera gel is very soothing for skin that is inflamed. Nutmeg powder has anti-inflammatory properties and regulates sebum production, while lemon juice with its bleaching properties, will help lighten the scars.

3. For dry skin: Dry skin can feel tight even while doing simple things like smiling and talking. aloe vera gel is an amazing moisturiser for dry skin. Mix some aloe vera gel with olive oil, honey and sweet almond oil.

Mix it all together and apply to your face. Wash off after thirty minutes to reveal skin that is plump and soft to the touch. The oils used in this mask are great for combatting dryness and the early signs of ageing that come with dry skin. Use this mask whenever you feel like your skin is becoming too tight.

4. For oily skin: Mix aloe vera gel with tomato puree and yogurt. Tomato puree acts like an astringent and helps reduce the size of pores while yogurt with its lactic acid helps gently exfoliate the skin.

This mask will help get rid of too much oil on the face and lighten marks left by acne and pimples. Leave the paste on your face for thirty minutes and then rinse.

5. For sensitive skin: Skin that is sensitive is prone to issues like breakouts, ageing early and even flakiness on the face. For this make a mask out of aloe vera gel and papayas. Mash papaya pieces till they are a creamy pulp.

Mix the papaya pieces in aloe vera gel and apply this all over your face. This mask is like food for the skin, as it hydrates the skin and makes it firm. It also helps to prevent acne. Plus if you use this mask, you will get an instant glow. Talk about a multi-tasking face mask.

6. For tanned skin: Skin tanning is not only bad to look at, but can be dangerous too. Tanning increases chances of ageing sooner. To reverse the effects of tanning, make a mask out of amazing anti tanning ingredients like aloe vera gel, yogurt, and lemon juice.

Aloe vera gel helps to soothe burnt skin. While yogurt and lemon help to lighten the skin. The lactic acid in yogurt helps gently exfoliate the skin and brighten it, while keeping it moisturised. The citric acid in lemons makes it the strongest natural bleaching agent. Use this mask anytime you have a tan.

We hope these inexpensive masks help you get glowing skin.