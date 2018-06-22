Here's A Secret Beauty Remedy By Priyanka Chopra For Flawless Skin

You might have wondered how all your favourite celebrities get a flawless and super-smooth skin, isn't it? Most of us have admired how they look and carry themselves both off-screen and on-screen. So, here is a beauty secret revealed by your favourite star. And it's none other than Priyanka Chopra, aka Piggy Chops.

Not only in Bollywood, Priyanka has made her mark in the international level by her looks and acting. The extremely talented lady has blown our hearts away every time she appears on screen or for some off-screen events.

So, what is the secret of her flawless and stunning skin? Do you want to know? Then, yes, you are at the right place. Here's what Priyanka Chopra's beauty secret is. And this time it's nothing but a simple body scrub. This body scrub involves only natural ingredients and it can be easily made at your home. Let us see what her beauty secret is. Read on!

Body Scrub

This body scrub acts as an exfoliator and is Priyanka's most favourite one. Exfoliation of the skin is important, as it helps in removing the dead skin cells from the skin and makes the skin look brighter. This scrub is also an exfoliator and provides hydration that keeps the skin moisturized. So, let us see how Priyanka uses this scrub.

Ingredients Required:

Gram Flour: 1 cup

Gram flour is an age-old remedy used in exfoliating the skin. Rich in carbohydrates and protein, gram flour contains no gluten. Gram flour also helps in removing excess sebum and dirt.

Yogurt: 2-3 tbsp

Yogurt is something which can be found in every household in India. It works amazing on the skin. Yogurt is one solution for several skin-related issues, since it is enriched in lactic acid. It helps in solving several skin care issues like sunburn and tan, lightens dark spots and helps in brightening the skin.

Lemon: a few drops

Lemon can do wonders in solving several beauty-related issues that we all face in common. Lemons are packed with antioxidants and they contain some important minerals and other vitamins.

Milk: As required

Just like how raw milk benefits your health, it can also benefit your skin in many ways. Raw milk is considered as a natural moisturizer. It helps in nourishing the deeper layers of the skin. Moreover, it also helps in making your skin brighter.

Turmeric

Many beauty clinics and therapists suggest turmeric face masks to treat your skin. Turmeric helps reverse the signs of ageing, since it is rich in antioxidants. It helps in protecting the skin from sun damage, moisturizing your skin, and tightening it by maintaining the collagen production.

Sandalwood Powder: 2 tsp

Sandalwood powder is known for its several beauty benefits and for its aroma. The cooling and soothing properties of sandalwood help in maintaining a healthy and fresh-looking skin. It helps in fighting blemishes and rashes, skin tan, ageing of skin, etc.

Steps To Follow

1. First, in a bowl, add a cup of gram flour. You can also take it according to your need but at least 1 cup is minimum.

2. Next, add 2-3 tbsp of plain yogurt. Make sure that you use unflavoured yogurt for this. Now, mix both the gram flour and the yogurt well.

3. Into this, add about 2 tsp of sandalwood powder. This will add on to the fragrance of the body scrub.

4. Add a pinch of turmeric powder. Since turmeric powder will give a yellow tinge to your skin, make sure that you do not put too much of it.

5. Cut slice a lemon and squeeze a few drops of it into the mixture. Lemon can also make your skin dry if you overuse it. So, be careful on that. Just a few drops would be enough.

6. Now, in order to make a paste, add some raw milk into the mixture. The consistency of the paste shouldn't be too thick or too thin. So, add the milk accordingly and mix all the ingredients well.

7. In order to apply, you can either use a brush or your hands, whichever you are comfortable with.

8. Apply an even layer of this magical scrub either on your face or body.

9. Let the paste stay for at least 20-25 minutes. Make sure that you do not talk if you've applied the mask on your face until you rinse it off. This is because gram flour tends to tighten your skin and it will cause wrinkles if you move the muscles on your face.

10. After it gets dry, scrub it off from your skin gently in a circular motion. Finally, rinse it with normal water and pat dry.

And there you go, bright, healthy, flawless skin just like Priyanka is all yours!

