Grandma's Recipes: 7 Amazing Face Packs For Glowing Skin

By

The glowing and healthy skin that our grandmothers had has often made us wonder what exactly went behind it. Well, they had the finest natural and homemade solutions for all the skin issues under the sun. Be it suntan, blemishes, blackheads, dry skin, etc., they had a solution for everything from their very own kitchen.

The ingredients that they used were all natural, guaranteed to work wonders for the skin and did not have any side effects. Today, even with the availability of several beauty products we fail to get the desired results. In fact, our skin is prone to more damage with the chemicals infused in those products.

natural recipes for glowing skin

So the best solution is to go back to those natural recipes and remedies that our grandmas used to enhance their beauty. Below are some of the oldest and best natural face packs that our grandmas used.

Array

Saffron Face Pack

Ingredients

  • 3-4 saffron strands
  • 1 tsp milk
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • A few drops of coconut oil

How To Do

1. Soak the saffron strands in 2 tsp of water and leave it overnight.
2. In the morning add milk, sugar and coconut oil into it.
3. Mix all the ingredients well.
4. Dip a cotton pad into the solution and apply it on your face.
5. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then rinse it off using cold water.
6. Repeat this remedy at least 2-3 times in a week.

Array

Multhani Mitti And Lemon Juice Pack

Ingredients

  • 2 tsp multhani mitti
  • A pinch of turmeric powder
  • ½ tsp sandalwood powder
  • Lemon juice

How To Do

1. In a clean bowl mix together multhani mitti, turmeric powder and sandalwood powder.
2. Add a few drops of lemon juice and mix all the ingredients to make a smooth paste.
3. Apply this pack on your face evenly.
4. Let it stay until it dries.
5. Rinse it off with cold water and pat dry.

Array

Curd And Gram Flour (Besan) Pack

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp gram flour
  • 1 tbsp curd
  • 1 tsp honey
  • Turmeric powder

How To Do

1. Mix together curd, gram flour, honey and turmeric to make a paste.
2. Apply this mask evenly on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes.
3. After 15 minutes rinse it off with cold water and pat dry.
4. Repeat this remedy at least once a week for glowing skin.

Array

Turmeric And Coriander Leaves Face Pack

Ingredients

  • 2 tsp turmeric powder
  • A handful of coriander leaves

How To Do

1. Blend the coriander leaves to make a fine paste.
2. Add the turmeric powder into the coriander paste and mix them well.
3. Apply this paste all over your face and leave it overnight.
4. Wash it off with cold water in the morning.

Array

Fenugreek (Methi) Face Pack

Ingredients

  • 2-3 tbsp fenugreek seeds

How To Do

1. Soak the fenugreek seeds in some water and leave it overnight.
2. In the morning blend the soaked fenugreek seeds to make a smooth paste.
3. Apply this paste to your face.
4. Let it stay for 15 minutes and then rinse it off with normal water.
5. You can store this mask in the refrigerator for a week or so and use it whenever needed.

Array

Aloe Vera Face Pack

Ingredients

  • 2-3 tbsp aloe vera gel
  • A few drops of lemon juice

How To Do

1. Take a fresh aloe vera leaf and scoop out the gel from it.
2. Add a few drops of lemon juice into the aloe vera gel and mix the ingredients well.
3. Apply this to your face and gently massage in a circular motion for 2-3 minutes.
4. Leave it on for 15 minutes before washing it off withnormal water.

Array

Lemon And Honey Face Pack

Ingredients

  • A few drops of lemon juice
  • 1 tbsp raw honey

How To Do

1. In a clean bowl mix together lemon and raw honey.
2. Apply this to your face and rinse it off using normal water after 10-15 minutes.
3. Repeat this 2-3 times in a week for faster and better results.
4. This will remove excess oil from the skin and leave it soft and moisturised.

