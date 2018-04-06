Get Smooth Lips With These Simple Homemade Masks

It is true that irrespective of her age, body structure or looks, any woman can take the world in her stride with a good smile. Contrary to popular beliefs, the key to a bright smile does not lie in shining white teeth alone.

The lips also have a major say there. In fact, when a person speaks, it is a general human tendency to observe his or her lip movements. This makes it all the way more important for a person to have smooth and pink lips.

One of the first tips to attaining perfect smooth lips is to identify the reasons that are stopping you from achieving it. An unhealthy lifestyle that has a lot of bad habits like drinking and smoking has a major role to play. Other than that, consuming lesser amount of water than what the body needs and exposure to sun and pollution also worsens matters.

Modern lifestyle that has a lot of caffeine intake leaves the lips chapped and pigmented. In such a scenario, getting those soft pink lips is no child's play. This article gives you some tips and tricks that will help you achieve just the same.

• Do Not Use Expired Products

Using products that are of cheap quality or the ones that have expired will do you more harm than good. They give the lip a blackish tinge that is very difficult to get rid of. Another very bad habit that can prove to be disastrous for your lips is when you do not remove your lipstick and other makeup at night. Makeup contains harmful chemicals and if it is not removed at the end of the day, it will close the pores in your lips and make them chapped.

• Honey And Lemon Mask

This mask is best suited for people with a dusky complexion. Here, honey is the natural moisturizer and lemon juice is the natural bleach. You can prepare this mask by mixing a teaspoon of honey with half a teaspoon of fresh lemon juice. You can then apply the paste on your lips and let it stand for 15-20 minutes. This will undo the effects of pollution and leave your lips feeling pinker and brighter.

• Coca And Lip Chocolate Mask

This is suitable for people with a whitish complexion. Here, all that you have to do is to take a teaspoon of cocoa butter and two squares of unsweetened dark chocolate and then melt the same. Then, add the oil from a vitamin E capsule to it and mix well. Then, we put the mask in a container and allow it to cool. Once it has reached to the room temperature, apply the same to your lips and allow it to stand for 10 to 15 minutes, after which you can wash it off with lukewarm water. This will give a glossy appeal to your lips.

• Aloe Vera Gel Mask

This mask is suitable for people of all age groups and complexions. In fact, you can even consider applying this particular lip mask on small children. All that you have to do here is to take a fresh leaf of aloe vera and then slice it from the middle. You then need to scoop out the gel and place it in a clean and washed glass container. A few drops of oil must be added to it and mixed well. The oil may be olive oil or coconut oil. The balm can be stored in the refrigerator and used whenever necessary.

• Milk And Turmeric Balm

This particular balm has anti-ageing properties and is suitable for people who are nearing 30 and those beyond that. Here, we form a paste by mixing cold milk with turmeric. The paste is applied on the lips and is allowed to stand for 5 to 7 minutes. Once it starts sitting, the same should be scrubbed off. You can later wash it off with warm water. It is a good practice to apply this lip mask for 3 to 4 times in a week before going to bed, as that will ensure your lips stay pink and soft.

• SPF Lip Conditioners

As stated earlier, being out in the sun can cause tremendous damage to your lips. Hence it is important to use products that have SPF. This is all the way truer in case of the summer months. Among the lip balms available in the market, the range of SPF varies from 15 to 35. Identify how much sun exposure your lips will be subjected to and accordingly choose your lip balm. The higher the exposure to the sun, the higher is the SPF that you must subject your lips to.

• Hydra Fresh Lip Balms

Most of the hydra fresh lip balms have a very good fragrance that make you want to use them. These are good for your lips but require repeated application. Hence, go for this type of lip care products only if you are absolutely certain that you can apply a fresh coat of the same every couple of hours. If you feel that you do not have that much of a time, go for regular lip balms that are less effective and fragrant but more long lasting.

• Sticky Products

Millennial adults have a tendency of rejecting skincare products with an oily base, as they tend to be a little sticky. Do not make that mistake with your choice of lip balm. If you are not comfortable with going out after applying such a product, make sure that you do so at night before heading for the bed. Make sure you do not neglect the long-lasting properties of these products. These products are suitable for people across all age groups and complexion types.