Lemon And Honey To Solve All Your Skin Problems

1. Moisturizer

Moisturizer is very important for your skin. Be it any skin type, moisturizing helps you in hydrating the skin and keeping it soft and supple.

Lemon and honey makes a good moisturizer for the skin. Let's see how.

Mix together 2 spoons of lemon juice and 1 spoon of honey. Apply and gently massage this mixture on your face half an hour before going to bed every day. After 30 minutes, rinse off in lukewarm water.

2. Prevents Dead Skin Cells

Dead skin cells is one of the most important skin-related issues faced by most of us. You can mix lemon and honey for removing dead skin cells and preventing these from forming again. You can do this twice a week for better results.

3. Removes Dark Spots

Dark spots can be treated with honey and lemon. Along with removing dark spots, it also helps in brightening the skin. Let us take a look how this can be used.

All you need for this is 1 tablespoon of oatmeal powder, 1 spoon of honey and 2 spoons of lemon. Mix all the ingredients together to make a paste. Apply this mask on your face and neck and leave it on for 20 minutes. Rinse off in lukewarm water after 20 minutes. Do this twice every week for better results.

4. Treats Pimples

A mixture of lemon and honey also helps in treating pimples and acne scars if used regularly. Mix equal amounts of lemon and honey and apply it on the affected area with a cotton swab. Wash off the mixture in lukewarm water after 10 minutes.

5. Brightens The Skin

The antioxidants in lemon and honey help in removing the tan and in brightening the skin. Its natural skin-whitening properties will give you a fair and glowing skin.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of gram flour

1 spoon of honey

2 spoons of lemon

A pinch of turmeric powder

Method

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and apply it on your face. Leave it on for 20 minutes and wash it off in lukewarm water.

6. Brightens The Lips

The citrus extract from the lemon helps in removing tan and it makes your lips look brighter. Honey nourishes your lips, keeping it soft and moisturized throughout. All you need for this home remedy is a few drops of honey and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice. Mix both the ingredients well and apply it on your lips. Leave it on for 1 hour and wipe it off with a wet cloth.

7. Removes Wrinkles

Honey and lemon have agents which help in reducing wrinkles and this helps in brightening the skin. You can either apply raw honey and lemon directly on your forehead or mix it with rice flour to get better results. Rice flour contains antioxidants that hydrate the skin.

Mix 1 spoon of rice flour to 1 spoon of honey and 2 spoons of lemon juice. If you feel the paste is too thick, you can add more honey to the mixture accordingly. Apply the mask on your forehead and other areas and leave it until it dries, and wash it off. Do this twice a week.