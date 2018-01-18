15 Green Tea Face Packs For Various Skin Types

Green teas never seem to evoke a neutral response from people - there are those who swear by it and there are those who loathe it. The endorsers talk about how it is the best thing that happened to their overall health, how it keeps their skin glowing, how it flushes out toxins from their body, and so on.

The ones who cannot stand it make fun of those who love it by calling them hippies and health junkies and grass-drinkers! But if there is one thing nobody can deny, it is the fact that green teas are synonymous with health.

Green teas are rich in antioxidants and minerals that slow down the ageing process, bring out the natural glow of our skin and are anti-inflammatory. They reduce puffiness and dark circles around our eyes and boost the supply of collagen, which is essential for a healthy skin.

But even the most dedicated green tea junkies are unaware of how their favourite detox drink can easily be turned into a face pack. Depending on one's skin type, green tea can be used as a base for a number of face packs that can treat any type of skin, clean clogged pores and reduce their size, add lustre to the skin and bring out the natural glow.

Listed below are a few green tea face packs for glowing skin, according to one's skin type.

Green Tea Face Pack For Normal Or Combination Skin Type

1. Turmeric & Green Tea Face Pack For Normal or Combination Skin

Much like its partner in health, turmeric is anti-bacterial and is rich in antioxidants. Regular usage of this green tea face pack will also help reduce the breakout of hormonal problems like acne.

Ingredients

1 tsp of Chickpea Flour

1 tsp of Green Tea

1 tsp of Turmeric

Process

a) In a small bowl, combine all the ingredients till you get a smooth consistency.

b) Apply it evenly across the face and neck, being careful to avoid the eyes and mouth.

c) Allow it to sit for twenty minutes and rinse it off with cold water.

Frequency To Apply Turmeric & Green Tea Face Pack

Repeat this process twice a week.

2. Orange Peel & Green Tea Face Pack For Normal or Combination Skin

Orange peel is a very effective exfoliant and the vitamin C in it helps boost collagen synthesis in the body. Moreover, honey used in this face pack will help seal in the moisture.

Ingredients

1 tbsp of Green Tea

1 tbsp of Orange Peel Powder

½ tbsp of Honey

Process

a) In a bowl, combine all the ingredients into a coarse mixture.

b) Apply it evenly over the face and neck and scrub gently.

c) Allow it to sit for fifteen minutes and then rinse with warm water.

Frequency To Apply Orange Peel & Green Tea Face Pack

Repeat this process thrice a week for best results.

3. Mint & Green Tea Face Pack For Normal or Combination Skin

Mint is known for soothing skin irritations, is anti-inflammatory and leaves the skin feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Honey is used in this green tea-based face pack too, and it helps lock in the moisture, keeping the skin soft and glowing.

Ingredients

3 tbsp of Green Tea Leaves

2 tbsp of Mint Leaves

1 tbsp Raw Honey

Process

a) Add all the ingredients to a blender and blend till you get a smooth paste; use water if necessary.

b) Apply this mixture on the face and neck, making sure to avoid the eyes and mouth.

c) Leave it on for some twenty minutes and rinse it with cool water.

Frequency To Apply Mint & Green Tea Face Pack

Apply this face pack twice a week.

Green Tea Face Pack For Dry Skin Type

1. Cream & Green Tea Face Pack For Dry Skin Type

While green tea acts as a mild astringent, cleaning clogged pores and tightening them, the cream used in this face pack acts as a natural moisturizer. Also, sugar used in this face pack helps to exfoliate and clear dead skin, which most people with dry skin type suffer from.

Ingredients

2 tsp of Green Tea

1 tsp of Cream

1 tsp of Fine Sugar

Process

a) Combine all these ingredients to form a coarse mixture.

b) Apply this mixture onto the face and use circular motions to massage for a couple of minutes.

c) Leave the pack on for fifteen minutes and then rinse it off with warm water.

Frequency To Apply Cream & Green Tea Face Pack

This pack can be applied thrice a week.

2. Honey & Green Tea Face Pack For Dry Skin Type

As most of us know, honey is a natural moisturizer and every ancient culture advised the use of organic honey on the lips and face, especially for people with dry skin. It is also a mild bleaching agent and helps reduce blemishes and dark spots.

Ingredients

1 tbsp of Green Tea

2 tbsp of Raw Honey

Process

a) Mix together the ingredients till the two are completely dissolved.

b) Apply this pack evenly across the face and neck.

c) Let it sit for twenty minutes before rinsing it with cool water.

Frequency To Apply Honey & Green Tea Face Pack

Apply it once a week for best results.

3. Avocado & Green Tea Face Pack For Dry Skin Type

Avocado is another superfood, packed to the brim with nutrients, poly unsaturated fatty acids like omega-3 fatty acids and also B-vitamins. It acts as a moisturiser and nourishes the skin as well.

Ingredients

1 ripe Avocado, mashed

2 tsp Green Tea

Process

a) Mix or blend together the ingredients till you get a smooth paste.

b) Apply this mixture on the face and allow it to sit for twenty minutes.

c) Rinse with cold water.

Frequency To Apply Avocado & Green Tea Face Pack

Repeat this process twice a week for best results.

Green Tea Face Pack For Oily Skin Type

1. Multani Mitti & Green Tea Face Pack For Oily Skin Type

Fuller's Earth or Multani Mitti or Bentonite Clay is an age-old defense against acne breakouts. It is a rich source of minerals, a mild exfoliant and helps absorb excess oils from the skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp of Multani Mitti

1 tbsp of Green Tea

Process

a) Combine the ingredients till you get a smooth paste with no lumps.

b) Apply this mixture on your face in an even layer, making sure to avoid the eyes and the mouth.

c) Allow this mixture to sit for twenty minutes or till completely dry.

d) Rinse off with cool water.

Frequency To Apply Multani Mitti & Green Tea Face Pack

Repeat twice a week.

2. Lemon Juice & Green Tea Face Pack For Oily Skin Type

Lemon juice helps to control the production of sebum, which in turn reduces the breakout of acne. The vitamin C in it also helps in the production of collagen and its mild bleaching properties help fade away blemishes with regular use.

Ingredients

1 tbsp of Green Tea Leaves

1 tbsp of Lemon Juice

Process

a) Blend the ingredients into a smooth paste, adding water if necessary.

b) Apply this mixture on face and neck, making sure to avoid the eyes.

c) Leave it on for ten minutes and rinse with cool water.

Frequency To Apply Lemon Juice & Green Tea Face Pack

Once a week for best results.

3. Rice Flour & Green Tea Face Pack For Oily Skin Type

Rice flour is excellent for absorbing excess oil from the skin and acts as a gentle exfoliator. The lemon juice used in this pack acts as a mild bleaching agent, fading away dark spots and blemishes.

Ingredients

2 tbsp of Rice Flour

1 tbsp of Green Tea

1 tbsp of Lemon Juice

Process

a) Combine the ingredients till you get a smooth mixture without lumps.

b) Apply this mixture evenly all over the face, making sure to avoid the area close to the eyes.

c) Leave it on for about fifteen minutes or till completely dry and rinse with cool water.

Frequency To Apply Rice Flour & Green Tea Face Pack

Twice a week.

Other Green Tea Face Packs For All Skin Types

1. Yogurt & Green Tea Face Pack For All Skin Types

Natural yogurt is great for curing a sunburn and reducing other damages caused by the sun. It is also anti-bacterial and relieves the skin of any irritation. As a bonus, the lemon juice used in this face pack helps control the production of sebum. This green tea face pack is best for sensitive skin.

Ingredients

1 tsp of Yogurt

1 tsp of Lemon Juice

1 tsp of Green Tea

Process

a) Combine the ingredients till you get a homogeneous mixture.

b) Apply this mixture on the face and neck.

c) Leave it on for about twenty minutes and then rinse it off with cool water.

Frequency To Apply Yogurt & Green Tea Face Pack

Twice a week.

2. Banana & Green Tea Face Pack For All Skin Types

Rich in potassium and B-vitamins, bananas help boost elasticity of skin and keep it hydrated. This banana and green tea face pack is for skin rejuvenation, especially when the skin feels dull.

Ingredients

1 ripe Banana, mashed

2 tsp of Green Tea

Process

a) Combine the ingredients till you get a smooth mixture.

b) Apply it evenly all over the face and neck.

c) Allow it to sit for twenty minutes and then rinse with cool water.

Frequency To Apply Banana & Green Tea Face Pack

Twice a week.

3. Chickpea Flour (Besan) & Green Tea Face Pack For All Skin Types

Chickpea flour, also known as besan, acts as a tan remover and mild exfoliant, soaks up excess oil from the skin and also helps improve skin texture. The added bonus of lemon juice fades blemishes and dark spots.

Ingredients

1 tbsp of Green Tea

1 tsp of Lemon Juice

1 tbsp Chickpea Flour

Process

a) Combine all the ingredients till you get a smooth paste with no lumps.

b) Apply in an even layer all over the face and neck.

c) Allow it to sit for twenty minutes and rinse it off with cool water.

Frequency To Apply Chickpea Flour (Besan) & Green Tea Face Pack

Repeat this process twice a week.

4. Cucumber Juice & Green Tea Face Pack For All Skin Types

We have all gone through our lives with at least one instance where we placed a slice of cucumber on our eyes to take away the dryness. Cucumber is also a mild astringent and helps shrink pores. It also controls the production of sebum.

Ingredients

2 tbsp of Green Tea

2 tbsp of Cucumber Juice

Process

a) Combine the two liquids into a homogeneous solution.

b) Use an applicator brush to apply it evenly on the face.

c) Leave it on for fifteen minutes and wash it off with cool water.

Frequency To Apply Cucumber Juice & Green Tea Face Pack

Once every night.

5. Oats, Milk & Green Tea Face Pack For All Skin Types

Milk in this face pack acts as a moisturizer, which makes it great for dry skin types. Also, oats act as a mild exfoliant, cleanse clogged pores and scrub away tan and dead skin cells.

Ingredients

1 tsp of Green Tea Leaves

3 tbsp of Milk

½ tsp of Oats

Process

a) Soak the green tea leaves and oats in milk for ten minutes.

b) When the oats soak up the milk and become soft, mash them and apply the mixture on the face.

c) Let it sit for twenty minutes and rinse it off with water at room temperature.

Frequency To Apply Oats, Milk & Green Tea Face Pack

Repeat this process twice a week.

6. Egg White & Green Tea Face Pack For All Skin Types

Rich in proteins, egg whites help in the synthesis of collagen and tighten the skin. This green tea face pack is excellent for fighting wrinkles, fine lines, fading age spots and stalling the effects of ageing on skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp of Egg White

1 tsp Green Tea Leaves

Process

a) Add the tea leaves to the egg white and mix well.

b) Apply it evenly all over the face.

c) Let it sit for twenty minutes and then wash with cool water.

Frequency To Apply Egg White & Green Tea Face Pack

Use this face mask twice a week.